WAITSBURG — Voters in this city of just over 1,200 people will be choosing between incumbent Marty Dunn and contender Kate Hockersmith for the mayor’s job in the Nov. 2 election.
Dunn has most recently held the position of mayor since 2016, when he was appointed to the role from his City Council position to take the place of resigning Walt Gobel.
Hockersmith also has City Council experience, having served on it for four years.
Both candidates say the community needs growth in multiple areas to make Waitsburg attractive to residents and newcomers. Hockersmith said she is concerned over losses that include a public swimming pool and fairgrounds, while Dunn wants to see a substantial control plan in place for the town, which sits in the Touchet River floodplain.
Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic will take patience and communal support, according to Dunn. Hockersmith said she will look to local and other experts to help Waitsburg citizens stay healthy.
With the resiliency created by surviving a pandemic, Hockersmith and Dunn want to see their community prepared for business expansion, new homes, revitalized cultural opportunities and increased city revenues.
Four Waitsburg City Council candidates were vying for two positions at the beginning of the election season. In recent weeks, however, Position 5 candidate Rebecca Wilson said she is no longer running against her opponent, Jillian Henze, and encouraged her supporters to vote for Henze.
In 2020 Council members voted to change the city’s election cycle, a move that factored into Wilson’s decision.
From the time Waitsburg was chartered in 1886, Council members had been voted in every year for one-year terms. Now those are four-year terms and the town’s elections are handled by Walla Walla County elections officials.
Wilson told the Union-Bulletin she was unaware of how that would work this year. She also didn’t realize Henze was also interested in filling the position vacated by David Paxton, Wilson said, noting Henze’s qualifications for the job.
That leaves only City Council Position 4 contested with two candidates — Karen Stanton-Gregutt and Court Ruppenthal.
Due to an urgent family situation, Ruppenthal said he was unable to respond to the U-B’s queries for biography information and campaign opinions.
As the owner of Laht Neppur Brewing Co. on the edge of town and Waitsburg resident for the last 15 years, Ruppenthal said he believes his business experience could offer valuable input as a City Council member.
“I feel a change is needed … it’s stagnant,” he said of the council, noting more transparency from city government is a high priority for him.
Stanton-Gregutt is also advocating for changes, ones that support existing and new businesses and all residents who value the city.
Investing in infrastructure and skilled workers are important to tackling projects that create quality of town life, she believes.
Planning for growth will allow city leaders to also preserve Waitsburg’s agricultural history and protect the area’s environmental, agricultural and cultural assets, Stanton-Gregutt said.
