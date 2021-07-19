The city of Waitsburg has reached a deal to purchase the building at 106 Main St., City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe confirmed.
The building will be used as the city’s new city hall.
“(In the) long term, its a more cost effective solution for our needs,” Hinchliffe said.
While an agreement has been reached, it has not formally been approved by the city council.The final approval of the sale will be voted on in the council’s July 21 meeting.
According to the purchase and sale agreement found on the city’s website, the purchase is for $200,000.
The document shows the building is currently owned Northwest Grain Growers.
Hinchliffe said a timeline for when the city would move into the new building has not been set.
The purchase and sale agreement document lists Aug. 31 “or sooner” as the closing date on the sale.
The current city hall is located just down the street at 147 Main St.