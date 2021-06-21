STARBUCK — A Waitsburg teen was injured in a single-car crash in rural Columbia County on Thursday night, June 18, according to Washington State Patrol.
The 16-year-old juvenile received unspecified injuries resulting from the crash and was taken to Dayton General Hospital. The hospital could not be reached for comment on her condition Monday.
According to a report from WSP, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday when the teen was driving a 2012 Honda Civic north on Little Goose Dam Road near the intersection of state Route 261 on the west edge of Starbuck.
Troopers said she was driving too fast around a corner, lost control of her car and crashed it into a ditch.
The girl was wearing a seat belt. Her Honda was totaled and towed from the scene, and the driver was cited for failing to maintain a lane of travel.