Voters maintain 30-year-old countywide EMS levy

Walla Walla County voters were staunchly in support of continued funding for emergency medical services in Tuesday’s special election.
The EMS levy passed with a landslide 80.06%, according to preliminary results, giving county residents in 10 fire departments or districts emergency medical services for another six years.
“We’re very excited,” said Bob Yancey, Walla Walla Fire Department chief. “We appreciate the community continues to show support not only for our department, but for the others as well ... We’re glad they (voters) didn’t take any of our funding away.”
He added he was “pleased to see it pass at that percentage.”
The levy has been passed by voters every six years since 1990, approving a tax of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The current levy was set to expire Dec. 31, but Tuesday’s vote allows it to run from Jan. 21, 2021, through December 2027.
The levy can be imposed for six consecutive years, 10 consecutive years or permanently.
The same rate as taxpayers were used to seeing was on Tuesday’s ballot. Approval required a simple majority, or one more than 50%.
As of this morning, 11,419 had cast their votes regarding the levy, according to VoteWA.gov. Of those, 9,205 voted for the levy and 2,214, or 19.26%, were against it.
The site also indicated 11,498 ballots were counted and 517 remained, accounting for only 32.80% of the 35,059 eligible voters who could decide the fate of this and other funding, such as that of several school districts, including Walla Walla and College Place. The next ballot count was slated for 4 p.m. Friday.
The EMS levy provides quite a bit of money. About $2.9 million was received from the tax last year, Yancey said. And about $3.39 million is expected in 2020, according to Lowana Brodhead, Walla Walla County’s chief deputy assessor.
The amount for 2020 was estimated by multiplying the county’s total estimated property value ($6,785,790,853) by 0.50 and dividing by 1,000, she said.
Funds go to eight rural fire districts along with College Place and the city of Walla Walla, covering more than 1,200 square miles and more than 60,000 residents and visitors. A portion also pays for running the county’s EMS office.
The amount each district receives is based on the assessed value of the property in each fire agency’s jurisdiction, the population and the annual number of medical calls.
That call count includes those an agency responds to outside its jurisdiction, so the city of Walla Walla is compensated somewhat for the additional calls outside its jurisdiction when it sends aid to districts that need paramedics because more medical calls add to the percentage of the levy received.
For example, Yancey said, last year WWFD received about $1.5 million, which was about 45% of its budget. He said the amount could change slightly year to year and might deviate a bit more this year, as College Place began providing basic life support transport in 2018.
Walla Walla and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 still provided advanced life support.
He said the department also didn’t have to take money from the the city’s general fund in 2019 — the first time in four years. In 2018, he said, about $400,000 was transferred for EMS support, and in 2017, about $300,000.
The reason Walla Walla didn’t have to move money from the general fund last year was because retroactive payments were received from the state’s Ground Emergency Medical Transportation program, Yancey said.
The GEMT program brings the amount paid by Medicaid up to what Medicare pays, he said, making both amounts about 40% of what it actually costs WWFD to provide the service.
He said both “tell you how much they’re going to pay” no matter the cost, which can cause budget strains, as in years past. Walla Walla has received about $40,000 per month since the beginning of 2019, he said, so the chunk of change allowing the department not to dip into the general fund won’t be seen this year.
The state passed the GEMT in the 2015-2016 legislative session, but Walla Walla didn’t receive payment until last year because “it’s a very complicated process” to submit paperwork, he said.
“They request so much information and data,” Yancey said. “It’s just a very long process.”
Levy money, by law, can be used only for EMS, including training, equipment (defibrillators, ambulances, medical supplies and more) and personnel. The money also helps ensure EMS doesn’t take money meant for fire protection, according to officials.
“The current EMS levy provides a minimum level of funding that does not cover the cost of training and equipping fire personnel for emergency medical responses,” a county EMS flyer stated.