With ballots set to be mailed out in just a couple of weeks, residents of Walla Walla and College Place have a few more opportunities to get to know their candidates for local office.
There will be three candidate forums next week, including one each for Walla Walla’s city council and school board candidates, and one for College Place’s city council and mayoral races. To attend the virtual forums via Zoom, participants can visit wwvchamber.com and register by following the link located on the homepage.
A forum will be held for candidates for Walla Walla City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
A forum will be held for candidates for the Walla Walla School Board on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Finally, a forum for College Place City Council and mayoral races will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.
The forums are hosted by the Walla Walla branch of the American Association of University Women in partnership with the Blue Mountain Action Council, La Voz, Whitman College Politics Department, the Walla Walla Latino Alliance, as well as county Democratic and Republican parties. The forums are sponsored by the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Walla Walla Association of Realtors.
Registered participants will be able to submit questions live to the candidates with Zoom’s Q&A function. Spanish translation will also be available to participants. The forums will be livestreamed on the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, and recorded versions will be available on the Chamber’s website.
