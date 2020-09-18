The Network of Exceptional Women will commemorate National Voters Registration Day with a voter registration event at four grocery stores Tuesday.
Registration will be offered at both Walla Walla Safeway stores and Albertsons, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Carniceria El Sol, 22 N. Fifth Ave., will have tables set up 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Spanish language assistance and registration forms in Spanish will be available at every location, an announcement said.
Washington state allows pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, so when they turn 18 they will be able to vote automatically. U.S. citizens who are or have turned 18 years old by Election Day can vote.
The Network of Exceptional Women is a local organization that provides training, connections and support for women who want to be elected into public office, named to boards and put on commissions and committees.
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday first observed in 2012.