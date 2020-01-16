Vote on tentative agreement set for nurses at St. Mary

Nurses represented by United Food & Commercial Workers 21 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center will have two days to vote on a tentative agreement this month.
Voting is scheduled to take place Jan. 23 and 24 in Mother Joseph Room A & B at the Poplar Street facility.
The decision is expected as a final piece that closes out ongoing negotiations over labor contracts and nearly led to a strike of about 300 nurses at St. Mary and about 12,700 other Providence employees at 13 facilities across the state.
“We showed that through unity and a commitment to our patients and each other that we could win a fair contract that is better for patient care and safety, better for staffing and better for the future of our hospitals,” an announcement from UFCW 21 said Wednesday.
In a statement this morning, St. Mary officials said it is a practice of the operation not to comment on specifics of a tentative agreement until it has been ratified.
“We are pleased to have reached this tentative agreement, and that our nurses will have the opportunity to vote upon it next week. We are proud of the quality of care we provide, of being rated in the top 10 percent in the nation for patient safety, and of receiving the highest scores in Providence on surveys asking our caregivers whether they feel safe at work,” the statement said.
The tentative agreement will make no cuts to paid time off/sick leave, the UFCW announcement said. A new leave system will only be accepted after significant improvements and where it benefits employees at Holy Family in Spokane and St. Mary. No changes are expected to health care for employees, UFCW said.
The negotiations also reached agreements on safety standards for employees, improved staffing levels, “significant” wage increases for every scale to better recruit and retain high quality staff, ratification bonus payments, market adjustments and increases to premiums to ensure fair compensation, language in the contract to increase power as unionized workers to stand up against alleged intimidation, and contract expirations that line up in such a fashion that UFCW can again combine with Washington State Nurses Association and SEIU Healthcare 1199 NW to work en masse on future negotiations.
Working in a coordinated effort was key to progress in the end. UFCW began the process as nine different negotiations across one union. When it coordinated efforts and united with other organizations, progress was finally made, the announcement explained.
The nurses represented by the tentative agreements have final say in their ratification. The votes are open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Jan. 24.