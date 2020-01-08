Volunteers sought for Columbia Co. search and rescue

People can help the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office by volunteering for its reinstated Search and Rescue team.
Those interested can attend the first meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia County Fire District 3 station, 111 Patit Road, in Dayton.
Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm told the U-B in August that he wanted to restart the SAR team, as the county hadn’t had one for more than seven years. He said people who lived in Columbia County knew the land, and he wanted to involve the community more with his department.
During the Columbia County Citizen’s Academy in early 2019, he said several people were interested in volunteering for the SAR team, and more had either expressed desire to be involved or submitted background check applications.
Money has been set aside from the Sheriff’s Office, Helm said, and grants were being sought.