Walla Walla city residents interested in taking a direct role in their local government are needed to fill several openings on commissions and committees that help guide city policy on arts, transportation, promotions and more.
Applications must be submitted no later than noon Dec. 8.
Open positions include:
- Arts Commission — one opening for a person working in the Walla Walla public education community, preferably in the field of arts education. Must be a city resident.
- Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee — at least one opening for a city resident or a person living within the city’s Urban Growth Area.
- Civil Service Commission — one opening; must be a U.S. citizen, city resident and a registered voter.
- Infrastructure Improvement Committee — at least one opening; must be a city resident.
- Parks, Recreation & Urban Forestry Advisory Board — at least one opening; must be a city resident.
- Planning Commission — at least two openings; one must be a city resident and one may be filled by a person living within the city’s Urban Growth Area.
- Sustainability Committee — two openings; must be a city resident.
- Transportation Benefit District Improvement Committee — one opening; must be a city resident.
- Water & Wastewater Advisory Committee — one opening for a city resident or a person living within the city’s designated water service area.
Additional information and application forms are available at ubne.ws/3ou8noE. Anyone with questions can contact the city clerk’s office at 509-527-4424 or email khill@wallawallawa.gov.
