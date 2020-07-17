To do the very best for the animals under her care at Blue Mountain Humane Society, Executive Director Sara Archer took her organization on a journey to support the humans on the team.
Earlier this summer, the animal shelter earned certification from Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, Archer said recently.
The Humane Society has earned a “Service Enterprise” designation, given to nonprofits with capability and management expertise to use volunteers to improve the performance of their organizations.
The shelter, like most service agencies, has always leaned on volunteers to fill in the gaps — nonprofits spend most of their money on payroll, Archer said — but those folks have typically been underused and undervalued.
That’s a problem. Not only does that model not give volunteers a chance to use their strongest skills, it doesn’t bring unpaid workers fully into the inner circle of the organization, so to speak.
That meant less investment and engagement. Sometimes the Humane Society would train a volunteer only to see the enthusiasm eventually peter out through a lack of purpose and direction.
That meant watching that training go out the door, Archer said.
Not always, however. One volunteer who excels in accounting has been handling that duty for the shelter for a couple of years, “from beginning to end,” Archer said.
“That took a tremendous load off.”
Two years ago Archer joined 10 other animal shelters around the country to begin steering the Walla Walla shelter through the Points of Light certification process.
It was not only a cultural shift in using volunteer hours, but a necessary path in the nonprofit world, she said.
“The opportunity to recruit, train, mentor and support volunteers will be how nonprofits expand services. Because we cannot continue to exponentially add staff, not with the increases in minimum wage,” she said.
In 2019, 597 volunteers contributed 17,277 hours for a worth of $439,354, according to the shelter’s annual tax report.
That’s equivalent to more than eight full-time employees, Archer said.
The process to put volunteers in more complex roles has been a heavy lift, and Blue Mountain Humane Society is only the second nonprofit in Washington state to earn the Service Enterprise designation. It joins 11% of nonprofits nationwide in the category.
Archer said her team and the shelter underwent extensive assessment, coaching and planning to leverage the time and talent of volunteers to best serve the mission of saving animals’ lives and including the community in problem solving.
The list of what Points of Light and Archer agreed volunteers can do beyond dog walking and kitty socializing is long and broad. Jobs include surgical assistant, adoption specialist, administrative support, human resources event planning and direct animal care.
The goal is play to individual strengths, Archer said.
“We know they want to help, and we have to figure out what they are great at and then work in their ‘genius.’”
The volunteer recruitment process has been realigned to help people understand the importance of those jobs. A training curriculum will include compassion fatigue and other mental health aspects of working with vulnerable animals, some of which arrive at the shelter after significant trauma or illness.
Volunteers now have dedicated space at Blue Mountain Humane Society and their own director. Most will have set schedules and duties, although drop-in volunteers doing traditional tasks will continue to be welcome and critical to the agency’s needs.
Not all paid staff welcomed the shift in philosophy, she said. Some chose to quit rather than embrace volunteer time as equal to their own.
Now enthusiasm for the approach is measured during job interviews, Archer said, adding that erasing the line between paid and volunteer staff is part of the retention strategy.
That, and free shirts, she said with a laugh.
Archer isn’t worried about running the tap dry.
“People who have retired here, they want to do what they are good at. I believe as we create a culture of inclusion, volunteers will flock to us,” she said.
“If you’re looking for something to do with your precious time, you’re looking for something that matters to you.”
For more information call Blue Mountain Humane Society at 509-525-2452 or email Archer at execdirector@bluemountainhumane.org.