Vista Hermosa Library will shut its doors to make room for a health clinic as the agricultural community west of Prescott makes changes to provide more housing.
A new plan in discussion is to start a mobile library service in the area, according to rural library district leaders.
People in this rural Walla Walla County community work for FirstFruits Farms, which grows, packs and ships apples and cherries. The community is growing because people who lived in the area seasonally are awaiting permanent housing to become available.
The medical clinic, currently operating out of a house, will take the library's place in the community building on Sara Lynne Lane. The building will be renovated to accommodate more housing and bring more services to a centralized location.
The Walla Walla County Rural Library District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to close the library and not move to a smaller location.
FirstFruits Community LLC told the library district to be out of the space by Feb. 15 but did offer an alternative smaller space to continue service, library district Executive Director Rhonda Gould said.
She recommended to board members they instead plan to pursue a mobile library service, like a bookmobile but a bit smaller scale, for patrons in the area and other rural towns in the county such as Wallula, Starbuck and Dixie.
“It’s not that we want to leave at all," Gould said in an interview. “We were willing to try, but only if they were willing to guarantee us, you know, that we would be there for a certain length of time. I had asked if they would at least agree to a minimum of five to 10 years and they couldn’t do that for me.”
Some board members agreed the drive to another library location was not too far and children could still use a library at their school. Some also wanted to draft a letter and keep the relationship open if another space available in the future.
Currently, the Vista Hermosa Library serves 662 people annually. Patrons will soon have to travel to Burbank, about a 16-mile drive or Prescott, 20 miles away, for library services.
Before COVID-19 restrictions, the library provided programming, internet and computer access, books, magazines, and DVDs for all ages in English and Spanish. During the pandemic, they provide curbside service and virtual or to-go activities.
Two of the branch’s staff members will be reassigned to work at other locations in the library district, Gould said.
Twigy Tellez, FirstFruits Community executive director, said she “really wanted the library to stay. It's just the space that we offered. I guess it was smaller than what they needed.”
She said FirstFruits Community does not operate with long term agreements or contracts.
“We really value their service," Tellez said of the library, "and I know our kids are really going to miss having them here.”
She said the people who run the daycare service use the library quite a bit, so they will have to figure out a way to get books from the Burbank Library.
“I am just really hopeful that in the near future, we can still have them provide services for our community,” Tellez said.