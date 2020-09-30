The Washington State Department of Transportation is offering an online open house to learn about plans for improvements to two busy, often congested intersections on Plaza Way — at state Route 125 and at West Tietan Street.
The open house is available to the public through Oct. 13 and provides an avenue for public comment on the project and information about how traffic will move on the planned spiral roundabout at Plaza and the state highway.
Find the ongoing, virtual event at ubne.ws/PlazaOpenHouse.
The roundabout being stalled at the highway and Plaza Way will include sidewalks, multi-use paths, crosswalks and bike lanes.
A new traffic signal one block south, at the intersection of Plaza and Tietan, is also part of the design. Construction plans show a two-way left-turn lane running on Plaza Way from Tietan to Village Way.
Officials say the improvements will reduce congestion, increase traffic flow, provide better access to businesses and improve pedestrian and bike use.
The agency has scheduled construction to begin in the spring of next year. Work will happen at night to reduce impacts to adjacent businesses and will use detours to help with traffic flow.
Both intersections should be complete by the fall of 2021.
A second stage of the project in 2022 will bring additional improvements to the sidewalk on the west side of state Route 125 and South Ninth Avenue between the railroad and the existing sidewalk north of Orchard Street.
WSDOT also plans to realign the current path across the railroad on the east side of South Ninth Avenue.