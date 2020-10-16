About 100 people attended a virtual Walla Walla Basin Groundwater Study meeting Wednesday via Zoom to provide feedback and learn more about where the study is headed.
The meeting introduced water stakeholders from Washington and Oregon to the agencies and people involved, as well as goals of the study.
United States Geological Survey is leading the effort. The Washington State Department of Ecology and the Oregon Water Resources Department will assist in data collection and interpretation. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is also working with the other agencies.
The purpose is to get an overarching basin-wide picture of how the groundwater in the basin interacts with the various components of the hydrologic cycle, said Justin Iverson, groundwater section manager for the Oregon Water Resource Department. The study will be used as a foundation to help make policy and management decisions.
“Were really looking at groundwater as part of a hydrologic cycle, and we’re going to be looking at how water cycles through the system,” he said.
The Walla Walla River Basin is a complex hydrogeological system, where multiple aquifers interact with each other and the surface water system, said Amanda Garcia, a survey hydrologist.
“There has been long-term groundwater level declines that have been documented since the 1940s, and there’s also been insufficient instream flows despite current efforts to mitigate that,” she said.
“So there is a need for a larger basin-scale understanding so that the resources within the basin can be protected and managed so that everyone can have access to water.”
During the meeting, participants broke into groups on Zoom to answer two questions to provide input to cooperating agencies as they further refine and agree on the scope of the groundwater study and a public participation plan.
Some of the feedback from stakeholders sought understanding on the interconnectedness between aquifers, as well as ways to recharge them effectively.
Some also hope the study will provide information that can be used to determine the best way to manage the groundwater resource to avoid conflict and litigation in the future.
Many people were interested in observing the project's process, getting updates and opportunities to participate when the study reaches milestones, and want assurance that all perspectives are heard.
The study aims to answer how much water enters and leaves the Walla Walla Basin. Other topics will include projected water-level declines, how those can be managed, how pumping affects streamflow and to what degree are different parts of the basin hydrologically connected are also questions hoped to be addressed with the study, Garcia, said.
Previously collected data and literature will be compiled and reviewed, she said. New data will be collected on groundwater levels, streamflow and geochemistry to fill gaps from previous studies.
They will describe the hydrogeologic framework, how fast water moves through aquifers and how much water can be stored and create water level maps.
They will be defining the hydrologic budget of groundwater use and estimate natural and artificial recharge and discharge within the basin.
With this information, they can evaluate the full groundwater flow-system.
"We will be looking at groundwater level trends over time, flow directions between recharge and discharge points, the role of structure on groundwater flow directions, looking at geochemistry and age dating so this will provide us information to better understand how groundwater moves in the subsurface and how long it takes for water to move say from a recharge area to a discharge area," she said.
The study's final plan will be published in early 2021 once the scope of work, timeline, roles, deliverables like reports and data releases publicly available and budget are agreed upon.