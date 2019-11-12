A vigil tonight will be one of hundreds nationwide to call attention to the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing today on whether to terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
The event — put on by Central Washington Justice for Our Neighbors, Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition and Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network — is part of #HomeIsHere, meant to support DACA recipients.
“It’s time to put an end to this fear and uncertainty and show the Supreme Court that DACA recipients and immigrant families aren’t going anywhere — because their #HomeIsHere,” its website stated.
The first of its kind of event locally runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Avenue and Main Street, and may include a speaker, according to CWJFON Executive Director and organizer Abigail Scholar.
“Really it’s to try to shine the light on the importance of supporting our neighbors, our friends, our families,” Scholar said, adding those in her field wanted to see DACAs receive protection and more.
She said she heard about the event through a sort of grapevine, then verified she had the right information before planning. Besides supporting DACA, she said, the event supports others who face deportation. A vigil was chosen because “Walla Walla is a small town,” with a lot of hourly workers, so it made more sense for a vigil rather than a walkout.
If enough people attend, Scholar said the vigil would be on opposing corners of the intersection. Besides a speaker, the vigil will include someone reading a list of demands to state and U.S. lawmakers over a megaphone, Scholar said, including ending contacts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“The last one is an important one for Washingtonians because of the Keep Washington Working Act,” Scholar said. The law already stated local law enforcement agencies weren’t supposed to communicate with ICE regarding undocumented immigrants, she said.
While Walla Walla has remained fairly “lucky,” she said other areas had experienced instances of agencies reporting undocumented immigrants to ICE, according to a recent University of Washington study. Researchers had submitted open records requests for emails and calls between the two. For instance, she said in Ellensburg an interlocal agreement existed between the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and ICE, which ended in April 2020. However, the KCSO could terminate the agreement prior to that by giving 30-days’ notice.
“The glib nature and the way people are spoken about are so painful to hear,” Scholar said. “These are our teachers, our doctors, our neighbors.”