There were few masks on faces and very little sign of physical distancing, but the red, white and blue was everywhere.
From shirts to dresses to hats to the American flag, the nearly 300 people attending Loren Culp’s “Victory Rally Protest” Sunday afternoon wore and waved their support for the gubernatorial candidate.
Culp is the Republican challenger to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in the 2020 general election, and this was his 180th or so event since declaring his candidacy, his campaign team said.
Culp’s message, delivered in the parking lot of Borleske Stadium, stayed on brand, according to media accounts from around the state: Inslee needs to go, the state government must be made smaller and people’s rights restored.
A festive air
Since the kickoff rally in Selah in April, Culp’s events have become a polished blend of county fair, rock ‘n’ roll and and political stumping.
It ramped up further in early August, said Lisa Allen, Culp’s social media manager.
“It’s going to be like this from here on out. Better and better and better.”
On a portable concert stage, the campaign’s house band, “Common Ground,” belted out 1970s-1980s pop rock hits while a crew hustled to get things in place. Vendor booths displayed an array of campaign t-shirts, face masks and hats emblazoned with the Culp logo.
At one end of the parking lot, which was radiating with the day’s heat, employees of “The Original Corn Dogs of the World” booth were churning out the eight kinds of corn dogs on the menu, plus strawberry lemonade, fries and Philly cheese steaks.
Children ran circles around their parents, and groups gathered camp chairs together to stake a section of asphalt. Signs were held aloft, including one stating “The face mask is the new tinfoil hat.”
After months of staying home due to COVID-19 restrictions, people are hungry for the company of others and entertainment, said Steve Thiele, the campaign’s event director and lead singer for “Common Ground.”
“Our goal is to get the audience motivated, to get minds open emotionally and spiritually … to remind people of what they’ve been missing.”
On Aug. 3, Culp won a GOP primary crowded with gubernatorial hopefuls to become a first-time candidate for the governor’s seat.
He’s the police chief of Republic, a town of 1,100 in Eastern Washington’s Ferry County, and he’s perhaps best known for saying in November 2018 he would refuse to abide by the just-passed Initiative 1639’s new restrictions on gun ownership.
The voter-approved measures included raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21, adding background checks and increasing waiting periods.
News accounts told of Culp responding to the ruling by saying he would not enforce the new gun law in Republic.
That brought Culp to national attention, including an appearance on Fox News, and he then wrote a book, “American Cop,” further explaining his views.
The message
Sunday’s stumping began with local voices. After a prayer by the Rev. Tom Rush of Calvary Chapel, asking God to lead Culp, Walla Walla City Councilman Myron Huie took the stage, saying he was there as a private citizen who believes Washington state “desperately needs a change in leadership.”
As the crowd yelled and clapped, Huie went on to say people don’t need more taxes, but a candidate who believes in smaller government.
Huie was instrumental in finding the Culp campaign a venue, Thiele noted.
“We almost did not make it to Walla Walla.”
Perry Dozier, running for District 16’s state senate seat, told the audience that voting for Culp can be added to the “Trump 2020” and “Dozier 2020” mission of the state’s Republican voters.
Dozier ticked off a list of the ills he sees right now, including too much taxation, unemployment from jobs being shut down by Inslee and people suffering mental illness from being isolated.
He wants Culp to be the man he answers to as the district’s next state senator, Dozier said.
Walla Walla County’s Republican Party Chairman Shane Laib asked people if they know what time it is.
“It’s time to retire Jay Inslee,” he answered himself.
“Everyone says we can’t beat the Seattle machine … that’s not true.”
People have to vote to change things, Laib said, reminding the crowd Washington hasn’t had a Republic governor for 35 years.
“Let’s not lose another election,” he said.
Culp’s team and fans — sometimes called “Culpsters” — are pulling out all the stops to make it so.
Social media and numerous appearances like this one are important to the campaign, Laib said earlier in the day.
Calling the events “a peaceful protest” echoes things going on in bigger cities, he noted.
“The whole sentiment is, ‘I can’t go to church, but they can protest for Black Lives Matter.’ At a protest, you get to express your first amendment rights.”
It’s not that he’s dismissed the coronavirus by having big rallies, Culp said prior to mounting the stage.
“The virus is real, definitely, and people have died,” he said, noting he wears a mask at times.
Everything should be done to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19, Culp said, but that should not mean shutting down the state or issuing a mask mandate.
“That’s not the role of the government … let free citizens decide for themselves.”
Culp said he is hearing agreement from not only Republicans around the state, but a number of Democrats who are showing up at his rallies.
Inslee’s office has chosen “winners and losers,” Culp said, in deciding who can stay on the job as an essential worker and who cannot.
The virus, he added, can’t tell the difference between a box store and a barber shop — let small business owners take back the responsibility of running a safe operation.
“Return individual freedom and liberty to people … this is not a business-friendly state, it is not a family-friendly state, (Inslee) has ruined families. People tell me to get the government back to the rule book, our state constitution,” Culp said.
That creates liberty for all, he added, no matter their heritage or color of their skin.
Moments later, the parking lot crowd cheered its agreement with Culp’s points, over and over.
“Inslee,” the candidate boomed into the microphone, “is not our boss. He’s not our nanny.”
Local agreement
By 7:30 p.m., rally goers were heading home, some wiping away tears as they folded their chairs and picked up water bottles.
Ore Rae Ottmer said she found all the afternoon’s speakers to be “great,” adding that she knew Culp’s politics but got clarification at the rally.
A lifelong Republican, Ottmer said Culp’s views align with hers.
“I’m staunchly pro-life,” the 80 year-old said, “and I believe in limited government.”
The day’s heat, she said, was worth it.
Yuliya Navas had come with her parents, Irina and Pavel Kostenko, and her two small children. As the small cluster exited the parking lot, they were in agreement that the fair-like atmosphere added to the rally.
“We really enjoyed it. It was great,” Pavel Kostenko said with enthusiasm as he hoisted a toddler around his shoulders.
Mary and Vance Kleyn said they were happy the campaign had found a spot to land for the Sunday event after organizers struggled to do so, almost up to day itself.
It was a bonus the rally was well organized and lacked counter-protesters, Mary Kleyn said.
The couple had known Culp’s positions already, Vance Kleyn said.
“He told it the way it is. And they way it should be.”