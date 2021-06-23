Fly Old Glory out in the elements long enough and it will become faded, worn and tattered. How is it respectfully retired?
The old flags can now be dropped off in a newly installed drop box by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992 located at 102 N Colville St., Walla Walla.
American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32 Adjutant Neil Jacobson said legionnaires partnered with VFW members to enable more efficient collection of unserviceable flags.
“Currently flags arrive at the VFW hall in boxes or plastic bags, usually left at the door in all kinds of weather and for various amounts of time,” Jacobson said.
They approached Young’s Heating, Cooling and Electric to see if the company could build a metal box.
“Keith Phillips stepped up to provide a collection box. He also involved Binder Sign & Design, owned by Fred Gomez, to apply a patriotic wrap,” Jacobson said.
The project developed a spin-off. For his Boy Scout Eagle project Joshua Courtney plans to build a wooden box for flag collection and set it out somewhere in College Place. He plans to work with Mayor Norma Hernandez at City Hall and Andy’s Market to determine the site.
To support Courtney’s project, send donations to Boy Scout Troop 305, P.O. Box 2665, Walla Walla, WA 99362, and indicate Eagle Scout Flag Collection Box on the memo line.
The U.S. Flag Code, which dates back to a joint resolution in Congress finalized on Dec. 22, 1942, outlines etiquette for displaying and disposing of the Stars and Stripes.
The code states when the flag is no longer a fitting emblem, it should be destroyed in a dignified, ceremonious fashion, preferably by burning. Most American Legion posts will conduct an annual ceremony, often on Flag Day, June 14, to retire old or worn flags. Local Boy Scouts have been involved in retiring flags in this area, Jacobson said.