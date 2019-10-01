A cornucopia of freebies for veterans and their families will be available Saturday at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

The Walla Walla Area Stand Down & Military Appreciation, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 363 W. Orchard Street, should have a better turnout this year than previous years, organizers said.

“We’ve never really done any promotions or outreach before,” said Jason Adams, event co-organizer and Blue Mountain Action Council case manager. “This year, we have a pretty good media package.”

He added the event’s promotional video on social media had about 7,000 views as of Monday morning, which was good considering last year only 189 of the 4,100 Walla Walla Valley area veterans attended. This year, he said he expected about 500 attendees, but hoped for more because so many didn’t know how much they were eligible to receive for free.

“They (the VA and others) don’t tell you what you’re entitled to get,” Adams said. “You can go through life and not know … But they (veterans) can get help with just about everything.”

And in previous years he’d seen veterans who didn’t know what their benefits entailed.

Historically, he said, Stand Downs were for homeless veterans, but that has changed over the years.

“My vision … It’s not only for vets, but it’s a family event as well,” he said.

For instance, the event will have a bounce house and other children’s activities, and military spouses can get their hair cut for free by Tint Salon stylists or their neck adjusted by Adjusting to Wellness Chiropractic chiropractors. They also can receive free legal advice; workforce re-entry help; tools for those going into construction; winter items, such as coats; and more. And families can partake in the free, on-site breakfast and lunch.

Another item, free dental care, is slated for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Walla Walla Dental Clinic. People will be helped on a first-come first-served basis at 2014 S. Howard Street. Adams said the service is usually offered at the event, but the dentist was unable to make it.

Adams said organizers are ready for a crowd, too, with more vendors — 32 or so — this year than in previous years.

Besides hair and chiropractic services, the event includes information and/or freebies from Aging and Long Term Care, American Red Cross, BMAC, Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, Blue Mountain Humane Society, Combat Veterans International, Comprehensive Healthcare, Disabled American Veterans, Doughty Home for Veteran Women, Elks Lodge 287, Helpline, Narcotics Anonymous, Northwest Justice Project, Oregon Department of Human Services, Providence Medical Group, Supportive Services for Veteran Families, The Salvation Army, Tools For Troops, Umatilla County Veterans’ Services, United Healthcare, VA Medical Center, Vietnam Veterans of America, Walla Walla Senior Center, VA Behavioral Health/Suicide Prevention, Washington Relay, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Cemetery, WorkSource Walla Walla, and The Mission Continues-Tri-Cities 1st Service Platoon.

Parking is, of course, free, Adams said, and all veterans and their families need to do is show up. Free van rides will be avilable by calling Trina Parrish, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, at 509-520-0982. Additionally, Valley Transit is providing free rides to everyone all day to anywhere, except for Job Access riders, according to a spokesman.

For more information on the event, visit ubne.ws/2nVfLOp.