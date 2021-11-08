The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation will hold a Veterans Day parade will be Thursday, Nov. 11 to celebrate local veterans and their families.
The parade will begin at 11:11 a.m. and run until 1:11 p.m.
The event will feature a wide variety of parade participants and hundreds of parade viewers.
Those interested in being a sponsor or volunteer for can email cindy@downtownwallawalla.com for more information.
The parade will begin at the staging area on Alder Street between and including Fifth through Eighth avenues.
From the staging area on Alder Street, the parade will head east on Alder, left on Palouse Street, left on Main Street and continue through Sixth Avenue where the parade will disperse.
For more information, visit downtownww.com/veterans-day-parade.
