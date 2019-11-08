Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11. This is a holiday and is recognized by many government offices, school districts and others. The following closures or special hours or days of service will be in effect.
OFFICE BUILDINGS: All federal, state, county and city offices will be closed.
POST OFFICES: Post offices will be closed, and the only service will be express delivery.
BANKS: All banks will be closed.
SCHOOLS: Schools will be closed.
DEPT. OF LICENSING: The Department of Licensing office on Jade Street in Walla Walla will be closed Saturday. It will open again Tuesday.
TRANSPORTATION: Valley Transit buses, Dial-a-Ride and the Job Access program will operate normal service on Monday.
DAM CROSSINGS: Crossings on Lower Monumental and Little Goose dams will be closed. The crossing on Lower Granite Dam will be open. Hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
LIBRARIES: The Walla Walla Public Library, Milton-Freewater public library, Weller Public Library in Waitsburg and Dayton Memorial Library will be closed Monday.
GARBAGE: The city of Walla Walla and city of Milton-Freewater will collect Monday’s pickup routes on Tuesday. Recycling pickup for Walla Walla residents will be on the same schedule. Basin Disposal will collect on its regular schedules but earlier than usual. Customers need to have bins out by the night before. College Place, Dayton, Waitsburg, Touchet, and Dixie will have regular trash pickup hours.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY: The Union-Bulletin will be open and will publish on its regular schedule. People should receive their papers by 5 p.m. Monday. Those who don’t receive their papers should call the U-B circulation office, 509-525-3301, by 6 p.m.