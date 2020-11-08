Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. The holiday is recognized by many government offices, school districts and others. The following closures or special hours or days of service will be in effect.
OFFICE BUILDINGS: All federal, state, county and city offices will be closed.
POST OFFICES: Post offices will be closed, and the only service will be express delivery.
BANKS: All banks will be closed.
SCHOOLS: Schools will be closed.
DEPT. OF LICENSING: The Department of Licensing office on Jade Street in Walla Walla, currently operating by appointment only, will be closed Wednesday.
TRANSPORTATION: Valley Transit buses, Dial-a-Ride and the Job Access program will operate normal service on Wednesday. The office will be open.
DAM CROSSINGS: Crossings on Lower Monumental and Little Goose dams will be closed. The crossing on Lower Granite Dam will be open. Hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
LIBRARIES: The Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater public libraries will be closed Wednesday.
GARBAGE: Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater will collect Wednesday’s pickup routes on Thursday. Recycling pickup for Walla Walla residents will be on the same schedule.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY: The Union-Bulletin will be open and will publish on its regular schedule. People should receive their papers by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Those who don’t receive their papers should call the U-B circulation office, 509-525-3301, by 6 p.m.