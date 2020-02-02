Ver Valen named Union-Bulletin editor

Dian Ver Valen has been named editor of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, according to Publisher Brian Hunt. She is the first woman to lead the U-B’s editorial efforts.
Ver Valen most recently served as news editor, leading the reporting team for the U-B, Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine and special sections. She had previously worked at the U-B as a reporter and freelancer.
“Dian has a strong sense for local news and a collaborative leadership style that is making a real difference for the U-B,” Hunt said.
“She’s leading a talented group of journalists, writers and page designers here who together provide our Valley with impactful community journalism, news and information.”
Born and raised in Lewis County, Wash., Ver Valen began her career as a reporter for The Daily Chronicle in Centralia, Wash., and in 2010 moved east to be the managing editor of The Times of Waitsburg.
She joined the U-B as regional reporter covering news in Dayton, Waitsburg and elsewhere beginning in 2015 and moved into the role of news editor two years ago.
Dian earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Western Washington University in 2003 and her master’s in communications and leadership from Gonzaga University in 2016.
“I’m honored to be leading a team of outstanding journalists at a newspaper that has provided community journalism in the Walla Walla Valley for over 150 years,” Ver Valen said.
“We have so much to be proud of and so much work to continue doing to ensure we bring our readers the news that matters and the stories that touch our lives.”
Ver Valen lives in Walla Walla with her husband, Chris, and family.