A Walla Walla woman was injured Friday, Dec. 3, when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Alder Street.
Police have not released the names of the adult woman or the driver involved in the crash that happened at around 6 p.m. The woman's condition was unknown as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Walla Walla Police Department release.
She was transported by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. The report did not indicate if anyone else was injured in the crash or if anyone else was in the vehicle.
The driver allegedly did not not see the woman, police said. No recommendation for criminal charges was submitted by police after their investigation Friday night, according to the report.
