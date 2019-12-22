You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Vehicle hits utility pole, flees scene

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

DIXIE — A vehicle lost control on a rural Walla Walla County road for unknown reasons, hit a utility pole and then fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived Saturday afternoon.

Walla Walla Fire District No. 8 Chief Bob Clendaniel said firefighters responded to the scene, but there was not much to do.

Clendaniel said the accident damaged one power line that served one home on Biscuit Ridge Road. Columbia REA responded to repair the damaged wire. 

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads on the driver and vehicle.

Jedidiah Maynes can be reached at jedidiahmaynes@wwub.com or 509-526-8318.