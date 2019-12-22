Vehicle hits utility pole, flees scene

DIXIE — A vehicle lost control on a rural Walla Walla County road for unknown reasons, hit a utility pole and then fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived Saturday afternoon.
Walla Walla Fire District No. 8 Chief Bob Clendaniel said firefighters responded to the scene, but there was not much to do.
Clendaniel said the accident damaged one power line that served one home on Biscuit Ridge Road. Columbia REA responded to repair the damaged wire.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads on the driver and vehicle.