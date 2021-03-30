A makeshift vape charging device is being blamed for an early morning house fire that sent a family of six outside to escape heavy smoke.
Walla Walla Fire Department officials said crews responded to call after midnight on Tuesday, March 30, to a single-story home at 516 E. Sumach St. Reports were that the house was filled with smoke from a fire in an unknown location.
It was later determined the fire was electrical in nature, stemming from a 15-year-old's attempt to recharge a disposable, battery-powered vaping device. The teen apparently was following TikTok and YouTube tutorials, said Tim Thompson, a fire inspector for the city of Walla Walla.
Vaping devices can produce very intense heat in a concentrated spot, officials said.
"They just aren't as safe as they seem they should be," added department spokeswoman Jennifer Scott.
While crews were en route, dispatchers said the family was evacuating with their pets, Scott said in a news release.
When the first unit of firefighters arrived at the house, they found the home full of heavy smoke and Walla Walla police officers already on site.
Officers also alerted firefighters that before exiting the home, one resident unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish a burning dresser in a bedroom.
Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze and then ventilate the heavy smoke. Crews searched the residence to make sure no one else was inside.
While doing so, they found no working smoke detectors in the home, Scott said.
Crews had the fire under control by 1:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported. Property and content damage is estimated at $6,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The Walla Walla Fire Department is encouraging people to replace missing smoke detectors and check the ones in place to be sure those are working, Scott said.
"This could have could have turned into a much more serious situation."