The pandemic year of 2020 was the second-best year on record for Walla Walla Valley real estate, in terms of units sold, according to information from Walla Walla realtors.
The numbers show a geographic region that has become a hotbed for prospective home buyers that appears to reflect national trends of inventory shortage on first blush.
While inventory of homes for sale has plummeted nationally, Walla Walla would appear to be the same, but the home shortage is a mirage.
Homes sold from Dayton to Burbank — although not including Milton-Freewater — tied 2018 for homes sold with 807.
That was only eclipsed by 2016 with 838 units sold.
Matthew Gardner, chief economist for Windermere Real Estate, reported the U.S. had just over 1 million homes for sale in total in February, compared to about 1.4 in February 2020 and about 1.9 million in 2021.
“Now, this is a woefully low number and one that we haven’t seen (I) started gathering the data ... a couple decades ago,” Gardner said in a recent monthly housing vlog. “I’m putting the blame squarely on the shoulders of home sellers, who, quite frankly, simply aren’t selling.”
However, that may not be the case locally.
“There’s inventory,” said Winderemere Walla Walla’s Mindy Stonebraker.
The national inventory shortage can affect prices in general.
But the problem, Stonebraker said, is that home’s here are getting snatched up quickly, many times with multiple offers, if the home is desirable.
According to data from the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington, Walla Walla County’s median price for reselling a home was $372,100 in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a leap of 42.3% from the same period in 2019. That was the highest increase in the state in 2020’s fourth quarter.
In fact, the median resale price in the county went up by nearly $100,000 in less than a year. The median resale price in the first quarter of 2020 was just $283,100 — that’s nearly a 32% jump from the first quarter of 2020 to its fourth quarter.
In short, the Walla Walla housing market is soaring.
And why wouldn’t people want to move to Walla Walla?
‘Wine and opportunity’
When the Lovells were considering moving from the hustle and bustle of Seattle, two words came to mind.
“Wine and opportunity,” said Nancy Lovell, 57.
Nancy Lovell came to continue pursuing her career in hospitality management and Greg Lovell, 62, is eyeing a “sunset” career in the wine industry after working trade shows in Seattle.
They moved to their Walla Walla home on Sturm Avenue in August 2020 and they haven’t looked over their shoulders.
“It’s liberating,” Nancy Lovell said. “After living in a town that had gotten progressively more crowded and the traffic was just awful … it just turned into a horrible mess (compared to) here in the open air where it’s peaceful, clean and bright and people are so friendly.”
People with similar stories to the Lovells are likely looming.
Stonebraker said she helped compile data from the Walla Walla area home sales, which includes all area licensed realtor sales for Dayton, Waitsburg, Prescott, Walla Walla, College Place, Touchet, Burbank and Wallula. The data reveal that 56% of buyers were outside the Valley.
Out of 807 homes sold, 110 went to out-of-state buyers and 324 went to Washington buyers who were not from the Valley. The remaining 324 involved local buyers.
The demographics from previous years couldn’t be retrieved during the reporting for this story because local realtors recently switched to a new database.
Anecdotally, Catherine Veninga, study coordinator for Walla Walla-based Community Council, said she’d been told by local realtors in 2018 that most of their home sales were from local buyers.
“That’s really interesting,” Veninga said when she was told about the 2020 numbers. “Frankly, I’m surprised to hear that.”
Over in Seattle, where both Veninga and the Lovells originated, signs are pointing to a migration.
Seattle Times columnist Gene Balk wrote in February that it’s not quite the mass “exodus” people may expect, based on statistics. There’s a slight uptick in people leaving the Seattle area, but what’s more telling is that nobody is moving there.
Balk wrote that “among all the metro areas in the country, Seattle tied for the second-biggest drop in people moving into its dense, urban neighborhoods.” The city was only surpassed by San Francisco.
There are many reasons people have decided to skip out on city life in Seattle — increased traffic over the years, steep housing prices, and the new twist of large companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Zillow saying some of their employees could work remotely. Although Amazon did curtail its plans and will move back to office-centered work in the fall, company officials said.
Still, people like the Lovells said their friends can see them smiling from across the state.
“’Lucky you,’” Nancy Lovell said her friends tell her. She feels the same, she said. But it wasn’t always that way.
“Seattle’s going through a big growing pain, of sorts. It’s not the same town that we lived in several years back. It’s really gone through a metamorphosis and I think they need to really figure out what they’re doing over there, because it’s an amazing city … For years, you would’ve had to drag us away kicking and screaming, but it just has changed.”
Veninga, who moved about 10 years ago, said as much.
“People are moving here from outside the region to take advantage of higher quality of life and lower cost of living, and that certainly makes a lot of sense,” Veninga said. “If you look at where I’m from, in Seattle … the commute times are just painful and house prices are just painful. It makes sense, if people are moving from there.”
And that doesn’t need to be a bad thing, she said. Those people are becoming part of the community.
“I don’t think most people think it’s a bad thing to have some population growth,” Veninga said.
Nancy Lovell said she had the same thought go through her mind, wondering if outsiders might be viewed as Californians were in Seattle in the 2000s.
“We hope we’re good additions,” she said.
A pretty price
Nancy Lovell knew they were entering a hot market. They’d been watching it before they moved.
“I’ve been watching Walla Walla for a few years and I’ve definitely been watching the prices creeping up. What used to be a better deal … it’s changing, for sure.”
Even though they may have paid much more than even a year ago, it was cheap relative to Seattle.
The family’s new home was the same price as their Seattle home when it was purchased 14 years ago — only this home is three times bigger.
Not every local market is following the same trend. Windermere’s analysis of sales in the Milton-Freewater area — including Weston and Athena — shows that there were no home sales there in January and February this year.
The area had its highest bump in August 2020 with six homes or lots sold.
The median price in the Milton-Freewater area also had its median price drop from January 2020 at $298,750 to $205,000 in January 2021.
In contrast, Walla Walla rose from a median sale price of $290,362 to $316,000 in the same span.
But Walla Walla isn’t walking alone on its price hike.
Redfin, another Seattle-based company, reported a record 36% of homes sold in the U.S. sold above the listed price, indicating bidding wars.
The housing market is jumping through the ceiling in the wake of 2020, in part because of cheap mortgage rates and lack of new homes.
Building momentum
New home construction crawled during the COVID-19 pandemic as many builders either couldn’t work, or fell behind because materials were backed up in factories.
“The cost to build is outrageous,” Veninga said. “There is a lot of pent up demand for housing and that’s going to persist.”
Veninga’s main concern is how the rapid-pace market could affect mortgage and rent prices for low-income families.
She said she hopes 2020 was not a step backward for Community Council’s Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force.
“Housing is such a complex topic,” Veninga said. “Affordable housing is not one specific thing, but it depends on your income — what you can afford.”
She said some progress has been made, including local cities amending comprehensive plans to allow for more condensed housing when building. The new Common Roots Housing Trust is also “very exciting,” Veninga said.
Public outreach and communication is ratcheting up and Veninga said it looks like there will soon be more federal and state funding to help support low-income families, too.
“The challenge with Section 8 vouchers is there’s still no apartments to rent,” Veninga said. “There’s still an inventory crunch there.”
New construction starts have increased 17% from February 2020 to February 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. Walla Walla County also had an uptick in building permits with a nearly 27% increase in new permits filed in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019.
It’s possible a combination of factors will give the housing market in 2021 a shot in the arm.
Read Community Council’s study at ubne.ws/housingstudy.