Two motorcycles and a van were involved in an injury crash Friday night in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Fire Department Cpt. John Clayton said the crash occured around 7:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Rose Street.
Information on the number of people injured was unknown, but Walla Walla Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Maiuri said there were multiple injuries and at least two people were likely transported to a hospital.
Maiuri said all three vehicles were towed from the scene and it took about an hour to clear the intersection and free up traffic again.
Walla Walla police are doing the initial investigation but Maiuri said it's possible that Washington State Patrol could get called in for a deeper investigation depending on the initial findings.
Maiuri said no arrests were listed in the report he read.
Clayton said dispatch workers are doing a preliminary screening on calls for COVID-19 symptoms. He said firefighters and paramedics are operating in the absence of knowing but "assuming the worst."
He said paramedics maintain a safe distance until a screening is complete and also use masks and other protective gear when applicable.