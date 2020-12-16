The first hit from COVID-19 came in May for the Halstrom family.
Ann Halstrom, director of Providence St. Mary Home Health, was already concerned for her brother-in-law, Jim Halstrom.
He had been a lobbyist for Washington’s state government his entire career. And although he was 78, he had worked up until nine months earlier, when rapid-onset dementia began robbing him of the ability to do so.
Ann Halstrom, a longtime nurse who now works to help elderly and people with disabilities stay in their own homes in the Walla Walla area, knew what such a diagnosis meant for husband Dan’s older brother.
Jim Halstrom and his wife, Judy, lived on Bainbridge Island in the Seattle area. A fall in his home sent him into the hospital, but the symptoms of COVID-19 were already affecting him, his sister-in-law said.
He was tested for the coronavirus upon admission on a Friday but he was dead by Monday before the results were known. He spent those three days alone in the intensive care unit, save for one visit by his wife of 50 years to say goodbye.
“We don’t even know what happened to him in those three days in the hospital,” Ann Halstrom said, wiping away tears.
Judy Halstrom moved soon afterward to Walla Walla, in need of the support the family here could offer.
Then came September, just weeks after a yearly family reunion on Ann’s side of the family, the Wallers, should have happened.
The Waller family gathering takes place in the Spokane area and it’s a big event, Halstrom said, especially true for her beloved uncle, Harvey Waller.
He played an important part in his community of Deer Park, Wash., and in Halstrom’s life. Her parents both died early from cancer and her dad’s brother became like a father.
“My uncle and aunt, we’re like their second family, she said. “We’re very close. Harvey was the one, if there was a dispute, to say ‘Get your big girl panties on and get it resolved, you don’t want that going on.’ He was the glue that held us together.”
At 76, Waller had lived with multiple sclerosis since 1982, she said.
Having served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper while stationed in Germany, followed by a plumbing career, her uncle was skilled at pushing through problems, Halstrom said.
“He prided himself on being able to still walk. It was not pretty and he had many falls. But he lived for his grandkids.”
Although the July reunion had been called off to comply with state mandates, Ann and Dan Halstrom made a point to see Waller, masks in place, on Labor Day weekend.
Harvey’s wife, Connie, was gone that day, off to visit her own uncle in hospice care.
Waller was doing very well, Ann Halstrom recalled, rehabbing after a hip replacement surgery and faithfully following physical therapy.
In a year of lost celebrations and family-to-family moments, just that short visit felt so good, Halstrom said.
“And Connie called just as we were headed out, saying she was on her way home, but we told my uncle we’d see her next time.”
As the family’s default nurse, Halstrom receives everyone’s medical questions. It was no surprise when a call came two days later with news Connie Waller, 72, was not feeling well.
By Sept. 11 she had tested positive for COVID-19 and her husband’s diagnosis came three days afterward.
Later, the family would learn the hospice nurse had unintentionally exposed Connie Waller to the virus, who exposed Harvey, who exposed his grandchildren, who exposed their parents, Halstrom noted.
“My aunt texted me saying “We are really sick, I don’t know what to do,’” Halstrom said.
“I told her, ‘I need you to go to the hospital.’ They were trying to manage this at home.”
Last week Halstrom consulted the text history on her phone, dropping her head into her hand as she scrolled through messages.
Looking up, she nodded in confirmation of a silent affirmation: “We knew if my uncle got this virus, it would not be good.”
Indeed it was not. Both Harvey and Connie Waller went into a Spokane hospital at 9 a.m. that day. Only Connie would be discharged.
Harvey Waller was put into intensive care on Sept. 19 and died 10 days later, after going through the horror COVID-19 visits upon the human lungs.
“It was grim,” Halstrom said, waving away her tears to no avail.
It was important for Waller to not feel like he was giving up. After all, he’d fought the advances of multiple sclerosis for almost four decades, Halstrom recalled.
“He didn’t want to be a burden.”
Waller’s funeral on Oct. 16 was limited by state COVID-19 restrictions, rubbing salt in the wound of the canceled family reunion.
But not holding the July gathering was the right decision to make, Halstrom said.
“Because we all wanted to be there next year. Now there will be one less next year. I didn’t know it was going to be him.”
Her entire family feels awash in unresolved grief, the nurse said, and even more so in the misinformation about the disease circulating daily on social media.
“And now I’m getting questions about the vaccine. ‘Do we need to get it?’ You don’t, but I wish you would. I really encourage people to consider getting vaccinated,” Halstrom said.
“It’s not a government issue, it’s a health issue.”