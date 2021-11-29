Walla Walla County health officials have given the nod to yet another tool to reduce or avoid high transmission rates of COVID-19.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health director with the Department of Community Health, said on Monday, Nov. 29, that the county has signed up for the “Say Yes! COVID Test” program that comes via the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other partners.
The program offers — for a limited time — free, at-home test kits sent to people via Amazon, Kaminsky said.
While testing for the virus has become nearly mainstream, it can be inconvenient for folks in more rural settings who have to travel far to reach a testing site.
"Imagine you have to drive for an hour, and you still have keep working and put food on the table," he said.
And it can take up to a week to get the result, which can feel like forever to those who have to isolate while they wait, meanwhile missing days of work or school, officials said.
Over-the-counter home kits, while offering quick results, can be too expensive for some families, and stores often quickly sell out of their supply.
One of the biggest issues contributing to high transmission rates of COVID-19 is that most people don’t test for it unless they show symptoms. Those who feel and appear to be well can be carriers of the virus without knowing it.
In the meantime, the virus keeps spreading — fueling the pandemic and allowing viral variants to develop, according to health experts.
The roll out of “Say Yes!” targets counties with higher rates of spread of the illness. While Walla Walla County’s case rate numbers are dropping, along with most of Washington state’s, those are increasing elsewhere.
That’s true even in areas of the country with high vaccination rates, Kaminsky said.
Offering people in select areas of the country who have been exposed to COVID-19 the opportunity to use an antigen test kit at home might help slow the spread of the virus, experts said.
That’s the concept behind the “Say yes!” model. If someone tests positive, they can take immediate action to protect their own families and others from the risk of virus transmission.
Kids, teens and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated or at high risk need more accessible tools to inform their actions, Kaminsky said.
“Anyone can just swab the front of their nose and perform this test in the privacy of their home and have results within 10 minutes.”
The program started with pilot sites in North Carolina and Tennessee, then expanded to Michigan, Hawaii and Georgia. Starting Tuesday, Nov. 30, Walla Walla County will be among those.
Researchers hope the pilot program will help identify effective ways to promote testing and distribute test kits and help them learn if frequent testing reduces spread and find out whether at-home testing influences changes any perspectives around COVID-19 testing and prevention, the National Institutes of Health notes on its website.
Kaminsky said his goal is that the user-friendly testing will help residents make some disease-management decisions, like when to stay home from gatherings, work or school to protect others.
People who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 or who face the highest risk of exposure to the virus are the ideal candidates for participation. But anyone over the age of 2 can use the test kits, he said.
The program will be available in Walla Walla County for at least a month, officials said.
