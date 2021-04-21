Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday, April 20, that 12 Oregon counties will change their designation in the state’s four-category risk plan to keep COVID-19 under control.
Umatilla County would have been among those moving from moderate risk level back to high risk, if not for a two-week waiting period Brown instituted last month.
“As case counts and hospitalizations increase and counties qualify for higher risk levels, increased safety measures for businesses and activities will resume,” the governor said in a statement.
Umatilla County officials were not surprised by the news. At a staff meeting earlier this week, commissioners George Murdoch, John Shafer and Dan Dorran heard from public health officials that the county is going backward in fighting the disease.
The situation is “extremely disappointing after the long struggle to begin loosening the stranglehold of tighter regulations,” Commission Chair Murdoch said in an update.
In the current two-week measuring period, there were 54 cases of the coronavirus last week. Those came from 12 separate outbreaks, but 61% were listed as sporadic or unknown, making it impossible to track community spread. None of the new cases came from inmates at the two state prisons in the county.
The metric for moderate risk calls for no more than 82 cases in two weeks: as of Tuesday, April 20, there are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County for this week; that’s a total of 85 cases already.
While Brown is considering eliminating the “extreme risk” category, except when the numbers of hospitalizations are high, the overall spike upward in COVID-19 cases is worrisome around the state and locally, Murdoch said.
“Umatilla County once a leader in cases was bucking the trend going on in Western Oregon as our numbers remained lower than usual at a time when much of the rest of the state is spiking upwards,” he said.
“Our infection rate is about half that of the state average and our hospitalizations are also non-existent. One week doesn’t tell the whole story, but we do know that outings and gatherings seem to be the issue.”
Officials said this week that the virus surges around the country are among 20 year-olds, followed by 30 year-olds, teens and then 50 year-olds.
Virus contact tracers are hearing of the kinds of gatherings they did a year ago, Umatilla County Public Health director Joseph Fiumara said.
“Sick people attending things they should not be,” Fiumara said. “Bowling, weddings ...Those are not the moves that are going to keep us in a good spot.”
There are other frustrations.
First, Oregon Health Authority is not sending Umatilla County the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, despite the storage capability already installed. It’s the only formula approved for 16 and 17 year-olds, meaning the county lacks the ability to vaccinate that group, Fiumara said.
Second, getting farm and other guest workers vaccinated is proving very difficult, even when employers remove every obstacle.
“We’ve been going to employer sites, farm work sites, and the turn out of those sites has been, in a word, bad,” Fiumara told commissioners.
Lamb Weston food processing, for example, is offering vaccinations during work hours and a $250 stipend, he pointed out.
“We had 41 people show up and they have a staff or over 1,000,” he said.
Overall, only about 200 Lamb Weston employees have opted to be vaccinated, Fiumara said.
“That is very much a frustration in my office.”
Health staff have done outreach to numerous employers but many decline shot clinics, either because most of their employees are vaccinated or because employees aren’t interested, Fiumara said.
The director said his team is presented with five consistent reasons by agricultural workers to refuse getting the shot. Those include fear of the vaccine, fear of the U.S. government and fear of missing work.
Plus, “‘I’ve got tequila’ and ‘I’ve already had it, why do I need to get (the shot)?’,” Fiumara said.
He said it’s not helpful that the vaccine has been highly politicized, even as it was developed and rolled out under a Republican administration and is continuing under a Democratic administration.
Fiumara said a caller told one of his staff that the caller was refusing to get vaccinated because rumor was the vaccine would turn them into a Democrat.
Public health officer Dr. Jonathan Hitzman said he has read that even though former President Donald Trump has publicly said he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, almost half of Republican men nationally are choosing not to get the same.
“Trump got it, he said he got it, and that’s not being reported by the mainstream media,” Hitzman said.
There is a level of concern over the vaccine’s safety among some county residents, Fiumara agreed.
“And a lot of that boils down to political influence,” he said.
That’s echoed in an April 17 story in the New York Times. Reporters found disparity in vaccination rates “has so far mainly broken down along political lines.”
Survey and vaccine administration data from around the country revealed “that both willingness to receive a vaccine and actual vaccination rates to date were lower, on average, in counties where a majority of residents voted to re-elect former President Donald J. Trump in 2020. The phenomenon has left some places with a shortage of supply and others with a glut.”
Fiumara has found vaccine doses going unclaimed and mass vaccination events drawing fewer and fewer participants. The health director told The Oregonian his department has been accruing surplus doses.
While those who are hesitant think their choice to get vaccinated or not affects only them, county officials say that’s not true at this moment in the pandemic’s evolving history.
“As summer and some of our most cherished events bear down on us, they remain in jeopardy no matter how we want to believe otherwise,” Murdoch wrote in an update.
The math is simple, he said — the more COVID-19 case numbers climb back up, the lower the chances of the state allowing big events that bring in big tourism dollars, such as Pendleton Round-Up and Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
“What kind of messaging can we give out?” Murdoch asked Fiumara. “We already have a frustration with people who aren’t going to bother to get the shot.”
“I don’t know how much more we have to say to get their attention.”