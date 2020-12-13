They are coming.
No one knows which, exactly, or when, but they are coming.
The much-touted vaccines for COVID-19 are at or nearly on the doorstep of just about every hospital in America, including Walla Walla’s.
With Friday evening’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the gates for dispensing are expected to be thrown open Monday.
Whether it is Pfizer’s formula or Moderna’s — expected to authorized next — immunization managers and pharmacists in healthcare systems are gearing up for a race they can’t yet map out.
Groundwork laid
Dalari Allington was just waiting to hear the starter’s gun.
Allington is director of pharmacy for Providence St. Mary Medical Center, and this is the moment she’s been preparing for since this pandemic announced itself nearly a year ago.
Not that Allington and her team haven’t had hurdles in providing the hospital’s medication needs over the decade she’s worked for St. Mary. Mostly that’s been navigating the drug shortages that plague every pharmacy nearly continuously, Allington said.
“We have a pretty streamlined process of how to mitigate that, but then a pandemic comes along and that’s not something we’ve been doing for years and years.”
That said, the relationships among Walla Walla Valley health care providers, including public health departments, have been cultivated over seasons of disease and viral outbreaks.
Thus all of St. Mary and many others stand together at the cusp of changing the local trajectory of the coronavirus that’s made this year one in 100. The last major pandemic was the deadly 1918-20 Spanish Flu global outbreak that infected hundreds of millions of people.
According to Washington state’s Department of Health, progress has being made in COVID-19 vaccine distribution planning efforts.
“If everything goes as planned, we expect to have the vaccine delivered early next week in multiple locations across the state,” the agency said Thursday.
State's distribution plan
The federal government has given Washington about 62,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for initial allocation, and the DOH is anticipating receiving the shipment this week, assuming the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the emergency use authorization, officials said.
Another 222,000 doses of the same vaccine is expected to land in the state by the end of the month, about 20,000 more doses than initially thought, they noted.
How much of that will make its way to Walla Walla and exactly is anyone’s guess at the moment, Allington said, noting it’s anticipated the initial supply will be fairly limited.
Landing time at hospitals could be affected by at least two vetting processes: The “Western States Pact” and the Providence health system’s assessment of the vaccine’s safety.
Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California have vowed to collaborate on an independent review of any COVID-19 vaccine released by the federal government, a process expected to take one or two days but can happen while the shipment is being processed.
The Valley's vaccine
Providence Health & Services will do the same, at the same time, spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said.
“It will be an expedited review, so that we’re ensuring safety while getting timely distribution,” Allington added.
It’s assumed the federal government is paying for the vaccine under its emergency use authorization, but that’s another thing not set in stone here or anywhere else, the two women said.
The medications will be rolled out in a phased approach to get those most in need of protection vaccinated first, Allington said.
Washington state officials have said vaccines in Phase 1a will be available for high-risk workers in health care settings and highest-risk first responders, plus residents and staff of long-term care facilities. It will take a number of weeks to work through that list and move to the next, officials noted.
It’s very unlikely there can be any kind of mass vaccination event in the near future, and right now that wouldn’t fit in with state or federal guidance, Allington said.
Still, Washington DOH officials said Thursday in a news release that they think the state will receive about 183,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of December, as well, assuming the FDA approves emergency use authorization.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses; Pfizer’s needs three weeks between vaccinations. And there’s no mixing the two formulas; the second shot must match the first, experts say.
Seventeen sites across 13 counties will get the Pfizer vaccine this week. Officials say they will make decisions about where the remaining doses will go over the next several days.
In these early distribution days the state health department will only identify vaccine recipients by county and number of doses.
“As we expand to vaccinating broader groups, we will share more details about where vaccine can be obtained,” the news release said.
Providers, which could eventually include pharmacies like Walgreens and Rite Aid, must register with and be approved by the state Department of Health.
Getting ready
When the vaccine does come to St. Mary, appropriate storage will be ready. It’s hard, however, to say right now what that will look like.
“From what we know now, the various vaccine candidates have varying storage requirements … some need ultra cold temperature, some only need refrigerator temperatures,” Allington said.
In reporting for medical and science industry media publication Stat, Olivia Goldhill writes that “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised state health departments against purchasing ultra-cold freezers — which cost $10,000 to $15,000 each — saying other vaccines with less demanding storage requirements will be available soon.”
Health officials said the vaccine made by Pfizer must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, but that facilities lacking such storage can still store this vaccine in the special thermal shipper it comes in.
As long as they can vaccinate at least 975 people in 20 days, experts noted.
“We are also working on a policy that will allow hospitals who don’t expect to vaccinate 975 people to transfer extra vaccine to other enrolled facilities. This will help ensure full use of the vaccine.”
To date, Washington state has 189 organizations across the state — mostly hospitals and family medicine clinics — registered as COVID-19 vaccine providers and more applications are coming in, according to the state.
Every vaccine provider will feed data such as adverse reactions to the shot and inventory levels to the state, Allington said.
Whatever is required and however many steps have to be taken and forms filled out, Allington is ready to start.
She said she’ll be happy to receive the shot when her turn comes around.
“We have years of historical data showing vaccines can eradicate, or nearly so, diseases,” she said. “But vaccines don’t work without people, to develop that immunity.
“This is going to drastically reduce the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) and the severity.”
That means fewer people in hospital beds, allowing the healthcare system to decompress and serve everyone who needs care, not just those with the coronavirus, Allington said.
“Healthcare workers are exhausted. This gives them a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m going to choose to get the vaccine and I feel confident in the data and trials.”
Science and medicine aside, Allington and Obenland said they long for the return to normalcy the vaccine is eventually expected to produce.
“Personally I would like to walk into a restaurant and have a nice meal. To do holidays again the way holidays should be,” Obenland said. She also looks forward to going grocery shopping when it’s convenient, not when the stores are most likely to be less populated.
Allington said she wants to hang out with her parents once again.
“And to be rest assured the people around me I love and care for are well protected.”