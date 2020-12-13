Valley Versus the Virus

Editor's note: Valley Versus the Virus offers a series of Union-Bulletin stories that will take readers behind the scenes of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Walla Walla Valley, with a primary focus on the work of the area’s largest hospital, Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Here we will go far deeper than daily case counts and news of social and economic restrictions to talk about how Providence and its health partners have risen to meet this unexpected and unprecedented healthcare crisis.

This “recurring series” — stories under one theme published as they are developed rather than on a set timeline — launches with an early look into how vaccinations could affect residents here.

We’ll also reveal how community health has become a firm-but-evolving reality in Walla Walla through St. Mary’s Population Health department.

The Union-Bulletin is eager to bring the words and experiences of staff working in the intensive care unit to you and provide a variety of other stories showing “behind the curtain” of how this disease is impacting our communities.

We also hope to give families a space to share their stories and for community members to engage, learn and grow strong together as we fight back against this new virus in the Valley.