Umatilla County vaccination event

Umatilla County Health Department will have its second COVID-19 vaccination event this week for county residents in the top tier of eligibility, officials said.

That includes urgent care and skilled nursing hospital staff; memory care facilities' employees and residents; tribal health program employees; emergency medicine providers and first responders, according to the county’s information on vaccinations at atubne.ws/2XgWJQS.

Vaccinators will be on hand at the Pendleton Convention Center on Thursday, noon to 4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be prepared to answer a series of eligibility questions.

For more information call Umatilla County Public Health at 541-278-5432.