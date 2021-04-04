Little did Margaret Ley know at the beginning of March 2020 she would be, in essence, a de facto funeral director for future victims of a novel coronavirus.
A year and more later, COVID-19 has killed 64 Walla Walla County residents, 82 Umatilla County residents, four Columbia County residents and others from around the region.
As of noon Friday, April 1, the disease has taken the lives of 553,691 Americans, part of the 2,832,474 deaths around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
Ley has been a hospital chaplain since 2006, and has worked at Providence St. Mary Medical Center for two years. Like the hospital’s other chaplains, she has helped countless patients and families with spiritual and emotional support during their time at St. Mary. Her tools include patience, a listening ear, broad shoulders and connection to other hospital resources.
Many times chaplains usher families through the last moments of a loved one’s life, serving as a bereavement counselor and advisor.
With the COVID-19 pandemic came another way for Ley and her colleagues to fulfill their primary job functions.
As the coronavirus spread quickly and fiercely, hospitals everywhere took drastic measures to protect staff and patients. St. Mary was no exception in implementing the rule that only people needing care could enter the hospital doors.
Family members, Ley recently recalled, were left at the door of the emergency department. Chaplains acted as conduits of information and care, going out to speak with worried people in the hospital parking lot.
It was a new world, she said.
“We were trying to learn, every day,” Ley said. “We had lots of questions, lots of trial and error. The main thing was, ‘How can people stay connected?’”
There was anger and fear, of course, she said.
“People initially didn’t even realize they couldn’t be with their person,” Ley said. “They were surprised, they were shocked.”
The hardest moments came when a patient was not expected to survive the virus. At the beginning of the global health crisis, no hospital had extra personal protective equipment to spare to allow a bedside goodbye, St. Mary spokesperson Kathleen Obenland said.
“And that was distressing for us. It felt unnatural,” she said, adding it wasn’t until early winter when the hospital could spare enough protective wear to dress a family member for a visit.
Although St. Mary’s policies have evolved a few times over, in the earliest days, COVID-19 guidance prohibited even a single support person to step beyond St. Mary’s threshold.
Thus when people had to stay behind and watch their loved one enter the hospital, they didn’t know when or if they would see each other again, Ley said.
Still, as worried as they were, many of those people retained their sense of compassion for others, the chaplain recalled.
“Early on, one day in the emergency department, I had to tell a man he couldn’t come in. He said ‘I understand’ and he started to leave. But then he turned back and asked ‘How many people are working in there?’ And he asked ‘What kind of pizzas do you like?’ And he returned with a stack of pizzas.
“That one tiny kindness carried me that day.”
True to their mission of helping, St. Mary’s team of chaplains stepped into a role new for them — to stand as the last person to care for a patient in death.
“When a person passed, we wanted to pay attention to any family requests around handling the body,” Ley said, noting rituals vary with different cultures, religions, social clubs and military groups.
Without family members, tribal elders and pastors on site, chaplains became the liaison between the last moment of life for the COVID-19 victim and the arrival of funeral professionals.
To help prevent potential transmission of the virus out of the lungs, hospital staff would cover the face of the body, which would then be completely sealed in plastic, not to be unwrapped again, Ley said.
That meant rituals that would normally take place at a funeral home had to happen at the hospital.
Whether it be washing the body, anointing of oils or saying certain prayers, those honorable tasks fell to Ley and other chaplains. Sometimes that has meant holding an electronic tablet near a body, such as the case was for a Native American service, when the family and their spiritual leader sang and chanted.
“They could be together that way,” Ley said.
In a few early instances, people could stand at the door of the hospital room to view the body, but that’s a poor substitute for the touching of hands, the smoothing of the brow, a kiss bestowed on a cheek, she said.
“To close someone’s eyes, that is the family’s thing to do,” she said.
Cultures have all kinds of ways to say goodbye, she added, but sometimes the most powerful way is a hug.
Not only were these moments important to families, but to nurses, doctors and others who were just as affected by the absence of patients’ loved ones.
The very first COVID-19 death was traumatic for the entire hospital and it has not gotten easier, even as the process has been refined over the year, Ley noted.
In a typical, non-COVID-19 hospital death, it comes after a person has been there a few days or even a few hours. With the coronavirus, many who succumb to the illness have been admitted to Providence for weeks. Those patients have become known to most of the staff, Ley said.
That was true for that first death, and when it was time to wheel the body away, “everybody showed up to line the hallway,” she explained.
“It was a show of support for the patient and for each other,” Ley said. “It was kind of sacred in itself … that everybody was there means something.”
The chaplains have made good use of “comfort quilts,” long donated to the hospital from around the community and then prayed over by Ley and the others.
The coverings are a symbol of handmade love in what is otherwise an institutional setting, Ley said.
“One of the quilts on a bed says ‘home.’”
Now they also represent human touch. In the case of a COVID-19 patient, that quilt can be first held by a family member, then go onto the hospital bed, a symbolic transfer of love.
It’s not human touch, the most medicinal of comforts, but every component of solace in the time of COVID-19 has come from a collaborative effort between hospital professionals, Ley said, as well as the willingness to be humble, to learn, to be curious about the unfamiliar.
It takes courage most of all.
“To say ‘I don’t know, but I need to learn.’ In our country there is so much division, we need to want to learn,” Ley said.
“If we don’t work with others, we miss the sacred. We miss where God needs us.”