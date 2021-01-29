MILTON-FREEWATER — Mardi Hagerman grew up in this farming community and spent the last 25 years of a 43-year nursing career caring for people in the Walla Walla Valley.
Hagerman is retired from Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where she spent years helping treat and support cancer patients and built up annual fundraisers like the Gran Fondo walk, run or cycle event to bring in significant funds for cancer needs not covered by insurance.
Hagerman, 67, continues to put that energy into advocating for health care in her community.
But the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Oregon, including in small towns that can’t get vaccine clinics set up, has her “enraged,” Hagerman said this week.
Like Walla Walla County, Umatilla County gets whatever vaccine doses state officials send, whenever they send it.
Thus far, mass vaccination events in the county have taken place in the largest cities of Pendleton and Hermiston.
That’s a problem, Hagerman said, because Milton-Freewater and the surrounding area has a population rich with older folks.
“They have no access to the conveniences we assume is part of our daily lives. They don’t have smartphones. They don’t know how to sign up because they don’t have those resources,” she said.
“Many of them can’t drive to Pendleton for a vaccination. If vaccination clinics are the answer, they need to be here, not 30 miles away from here.”
Especially in February, when cold weather makes Highway 11 a skating rink under certain conditions and ground fog hampers vision. That’s also when health experts are expecting a serious surge of COVID-19 cases, Hagerman said.
She has felt the same level of helplessness in trying to get a vaccination for her husband.
At 75, Andy Hagerman has been battling cancer for years, leaving him with a compromised immune system. As a jet pilot for 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, it stands to reason he could get vaccinated at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, Mardi Hagerman said, but he never accessed VA care.
Mardi Hagerman also questions how Oregon plans to ensure migrant workers — vital to agriculture and food production in the area — will get vaccinated when there is still a shortage of vaccine for people already here.
Many farmers, like her husband and brother, are aging men still working physically demanding jobs, she said.
“You can’t talk about people who are potentially going to show up when you can’t talk about people presently here,” she said.
In her calls to government officials, Mardi Hagerman has run into one roadblock after another.
“I have discovered that our government, state and federal, is a quagmire at every level. No one takes responsibility for anything. It’s frustrating that no one is hearing and no one has any answers.
“I had a job where I had to be responsible every day. I had to check all the boxes so I didn’t kill someone.”
The former health care worker, no stranger to community activism, has volunteered to put her money where her mouth is, she said, and organize a vaccination clinic in Milton-Freewater.
“I have volunteer nurses, I have a volunteer doctor, I have people ready to work. We just need the vaccine.”
She’s spent the last few weeks saying the same to county and state legislators by sending out letters and making calls.
Dr. Jonathan Hitzman, public health officer for Umatilla County, said he understands the concern for elderly residents.
Those folks had the rug pulled out from under them when state first moved them up in the vaccination line, then reversed course due to lack of vaccine. And then the state decided to vaccinate educators before senior citizens living independently, Hitzman said. “Misinformation is not uncommon.”
Not only is the vaccine more limited than officials were initially led to believe, but getting an entire population vaccinated is a daunting task, he said.
Even at 100,000 doses a week, getting everyone fully vaccinated is going to take time with a state population of about 3.2 million people over age 18. “Obviously we want to get this vaccine into as many elderly people as possible as soon as we can, but we are still strapped for availability,” Hitzman said.
Mardi Hagerman is coming to accept nothing is going to happen immediately.
“Even if we can do a clinic here in March or April, it will still be here,” she said, listing buildings in town that could handle large numbers of people in safe ways.
“This world has gotten so big. We have to take care of these people. Give us a model and we will follow it … we will vaccinate the people in this community.”