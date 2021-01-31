Ray Rush had to work to contain excited energy evidenced by the spring in his step and a tumult of words.
“Would you like to sit down? Excuse the mess, I didn’t get my dishes done. Can I get you a chair? I know that box in the corner looks like it’s a mess, but it’s really her toys,” Rush said, gesturing toward Pretty, a curious kitten quite obviously the apple of her owner’s eye.
This was the first time Rush could remember entertaining company in his own house that wasn’t a tent or on wheels.
Or a sleeping bag out in the open.
Rush, 49, is working to gain a future much different from his past that’s included alcohol and drug addictions, homelessness, dangerous behaviors, untreated mental illness and a lot of self hate, he said.
“I was raised messed up. My past life was very traumatizing.”
That was before the support Walla Walla is known for came into play, before Brian Delano entered the picture.
“Right there, that’s my Earth angel,” Rush said, smiling wide enough to crease his face mask. “He’s been one of the best humans in my life.”
Delano is one of two community workers in Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s Population Health program.
The recent addition to the hospital’s services launched in 2019 after providers spent years brainstorming how to improve health conditions before hospital care is needed.
First, wellness
The primary emphasis of Population Health is to move medical care in the Walla Walla Valley from treating the sick and injured to helping people not become sick and injured, said Rebecca Betts, manager of the program.
Besides Delano and his peer, Rachel Dickerson, the team includes three nurse case managers, a heart health navigator, a social worker, a pharmacist and Betts, a nurse herself.
The program partners with multiple disciplines — mental health, substance abuse, social care for teens and medical care for low-income families — to create a wraparound approach to overall wellness here.
“The party was just getting started,” Betts said, when COVID-19 brought everything to a standstill in late February.
She recalls those early days with clarity.
“A man came in with an unknown febrile illness and no one knew what was wrong with him. As we learned about the virus, the messaging then was ‘If you are sick, if you are having mild symptoms, stay home. We don’t want to see you.’”
The situation called for immediate response on all sides, including Population Health, Betts said.
“That’s when Dr. Tim Davidson turned to me and asked what my team could do about this lack of human connection.”
People were stuck at home, “isolated, anxious and fearful,” she said.
“It went against every grain of our caregivers’ hearts.”
Next, listen
Her department’s mission became conveying care and compassion, particularly for people without appropriate or strong support networks.
“So we just started calling people as they were waiting for (COVID-19) test results, calling them every day. Like a Jerry Lewis telethon call bank. ‘How are you feeling, what do you need to get through this?’”
In those early days of the illness a thread of panic ran through everyone, Betts said, and human voice in the era of robocalls and text notifications became powerful medicine.
By the end of 2020, Population Health staff had logged more than 26,000 phone calls, each lasting 20-30 minutes.
“We started connecting with patients in a personal way, and it was a game changer,” she said, a note of awe in her own voice at the memory. “People started opening up about their mental health needs, their fears and anxieties.”
The nearly-instant relationships give health workers the chance to assess people, including any escalation in their COVID-19 symptoms. That’s resulted in sending an average of one person a day to the hospital, Betts said.
“These are patients at home and their symptoms are worsening. If you go to the hospital too late, when your symptoms are too bad, it becomes an exercise in futility.”
As the pandemic wore on, her team began hearing about depression, job losses, fears over finances and virus myths, she said.
“We have been fighting two wars; the pandemic and the misinformation. That’s why it is so important to continue to make the calls and not get bogged down in despair.”
Go time
Almost immediately Population Health went proactive, delivering hundreds of oxygen-measuring devices, art kits, food and more. They became part of the information highway between health providers in measuring the effect of COVID-19 on the entire community, Betts said.
The program connected people to rent, food and utility assistance. Staff helped test workers at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula.
Even better is that the program’s work to date has prevented any outbreak of COVID-19 among those who are unhoused, even after all the Walla Walla shelters converted into 24/7 facilities, rather than sending people out into the streets during the day, Betts said.
“I have not seen that in other communities.”
By bringing food and social services to the shelters, the number of unhoused peoples using the hospital for non-emergency medical care has dropped, which saves healthcare dollars and makes room for true emergencies, she pointed out.
Betts and her crew meet weekly with veteran-care providers, mental health specialists and county health officials. Initially it was more of a question-and-answer moment, but over the months has morphed into working as a cohesive group solving big problems.
“It’s on Fridays and it is the best meeting of the week,” she said with a laugh.
But possibly the greatest early accomplishment of St. Mary’s Population Health has been bringing on Delano and Dickerson. Having community health workers is a first in the regional Providence system and has become a vital cog in the gears, Betts said.
“They had to become fluid right away. They have become a two-man army, they are everywhere all the time.”
As the boots-on-the ground part of the Population Health department, it was important to hire people who could gain the trust of those they serve, she said.
“I was looking for someone who shares our mission and values, someone who wanted to work with the poor and the vulnerable, willing to work out in the elements.”
Even though Walla Walla has many nonprofits, most social services have been shuttered in the pandemic, Betts noted.
“So we’re there.”
Care everywhere
Dickerson and Delano use their cars as mobile offices to deliver food to families who have a positive case in their home, go to the housing shelters, Walla Walla County Jail, “to people who are living outside in the dirt,” Betts said.
“They are building relationships — healing, authentic relationships. They are going to find the way in. ‘Oh, is that your dog?’ They’ll bring over dog treats.”
aThe secret sauce is finding out what matters to someone, not what is the matter with someone, she added.
Delano and Dickerson are walking proof of this care model. Beyond the immediate crisis of the pandemic, getting people long term help feeds a deeper need in Walla Walla, Delano said.
Like Rush, whom Delano connected with the right doctor and social services, among a numerous other things like getting Rush to appointments and helping him stay housed and sober.
“He’s my big brother, even though I’m older,” Rush said, his affection for Delano nearly tangible.
This is the kind of moment that keeps Betts grounded as the scourge of a deadly virus drags on.
“It is a strange time. I’ve never been so exhausted in life or so exhilarated … It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in health care. This is a program we have literally built from the ground up,” she said, adding that Washington state has been laggard in community health work.
The pandemic has shown a very bright light in a very dark corner in terms of health equity, Betts said.
“Like the agricultural workers. I won’t forget calling a household and speaking to a 9 year-old who is caring for the babies because mom and dad are too sick to hold their heads up,” she said.
“Moving forward after COVID-19 is over, I will not forget the lessons learned.”