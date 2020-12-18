To resounding cheers, the first dose in Walla Walla’s initial share of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine went into the arm of Norma Flores on Friday at 8:20 a.m., about 12 hours shy of a week after the immunization was authorized for U.S. use.
The scene was set at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, the organization that’s been part of a network of community partners coping with the local and regional effects of this year’s pandemic.
Flores, 43, has been on the cleaning team at the hospital for three years. Getting vaccinated against the killer disease was an easy decision, she said.
Not only does her job put her face-to-face with the possibility of becoming infected, her bigger fear was taking it home to her family. Her 16 year-old son’s immune system is easily breached by any illness, Flores said just minutes after getting the shot.
Her voice was still giddy as she waited in a recovery area, part of the hospital's plan to watch for any immediate adverse reactions to the inoculation.
“I was excited, I want to protect myself and my family,” Flores said. “It didn’t hurt at all, not even when she poked me.”
The event had started at about 8 a.m. with a party-like atmosphere as St. Mary employees began gathering in a hospital conference room. If one could somehow tune out a buzz of anticipation, the bright eyes above masks could not be ignored. There was history to be made right at the tip of a needle.
With release forms signed and permission granted for taking selfies, the race was on.
Pharmacist Amanda Johnson had mixed the first two vials together, one sodium chloride and one Pfizer formula, to make the initial six-dose batch.
"The amount is right on,” she said after mixing. “Kinda impressed."
Hospital Chaplain Sam Boettcher offered a blessing over the Walla Walla doses, extending it to all the vaccines that will be injected into people around the world.
The coronavirus has killed 1,669,577 worldwide and 312,219 in the U.S. as of noon Friday, including at least 29 people in Walla Walla County, 54 in Umatilla County and four in Columbia County.
Dr. Mike Minkler was next up and clearly excited to get the shot.
Minkler, 33, is medical director of Providence St. Mary Emergency Department. His staff has been in the thick of the local fight against the virus, and Friday morning’s vaccination is the first step in having a highly effective tool to prevent the disease, he said.
“It is a very unique moment in history and I’m glad to be part of this whole event," he said. "All the hours we’ve put in … it’s been a long battle. It has.”
He, too, reported no pain worse than what an annual flu shot can inflict.
Minkler said after his own research, he’s confident in the safety of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“I have no qualms, no worries. I was happy to get it.”
His team will be among the first to be inoculated, the physician said.
“We’re looking forward to getting back to a normal work life.”
Dr. Timothy Davidson, pulmonology and critical care specialist for Providence, was fourth in line.
“No pain at all,” he said. “Just joy.”
Plus excitement and honor, Davidson added.
“I have complete trust in the FDA that they evaluated this, that they didn’t cut any corners," he said.
Having his own severe allergy to tree nuts, Davidson, 57, drew comfort with the risk assessment done for a possible reaction to the Pfizer COVID-19 formula.
“I felt it was safe to get the vaccine and hopefully other people will feel it was safe.”
In her line of work and with her own pre-existing health conditions, Stephanie Hennessy had no second thought about getting vaccinated against the virus.
Hennessy, 59, is a respiratory therapist at St. Mary and has had to watch her COVID-19 patients struggle to draw breath.
“I've seen the damage from this virus," she said. "It’s a helpless feeling when they are sick and we have to ask them to do something they don’t want to do.”
Her department is working hard for those folks, Hennessy said, but the job is made more difficult by having to watch very sick patients struggle with no nearby family support.
It all cemented her own resolve to be as protected as modern medicine will allow, she said.
“I’ve heard other people’s opinions about this vaccine. I don’t see anything harmful in this vaccination and for me, the benefits far outweigh the risk.”
It’s been 293 days since the area’s first COVID-19 patient showed up on her hospital’s doorstep, said Becky Betts, manager of St. Mary’s Population Health program.
Betts was third in line Friday morning to get vaccinated, in a room where the mood could only be described as joyous, she said.
“When I woke up this morning I had a new sense of hope that I had not felt in a long time. I tried to imagine my body as this vessel that’s held in so much for so long …," she said. "This morning was the first time I felt I could exhale in nine months.
“I’m so honored to be part of this.”
St. Mary spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said the hospital doesn't have a projection for when the vaccine will be available for the general public, but noted Providence is working with state and local health officials to determine a timeline as soon as possible.
"It all depends on vaccine availability," Obenland said.