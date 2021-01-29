Alma Hartman of College Place is frustrated over her inability to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As is her significant other, John Schaefer.
Vicki Karuzas is worried on behalf of her mother, Jean Anderson.
Gene Gossett is concerned because he doesn’t have technical skills called for by the current pandemic.
And none of them can figure how to get in the lineup for a vaccination for COVID-19 in Walla Walla County.
State health authorities in Washington and Oregon are, for now, using mass vaccination events to get as wide a swath of people immunized against the coronavirus as quickly as possible. And because the vaccine is currently arriving in communities irregularly and with little notice, local health officials have few means available to distribute doses in more measured and planned methods.
Both Walla Walla and Umatilla county health leaders have said the more they can show success at vaccinating many people in a short time, the more vials of vaccine their departments can get from the state. Once the state gets those from the federal government, that is.
Mass vaccination clinics for certain age and risk groups have followed smaller events at Providence St. Mary Medical Center targeting hospital workers, first responders and some others working in high-risk situations.
Staff and residents of long-term care facilities have also largely been vaccinated through special arrangements with pharmacies.
Washington is now in Phase 1b, Tier 1 of the state’s plan. Vaccine eligibility includes people age 65 and older, and people age 50 and older who live in households with more than one generation of family members.
Next to come is Phase 1B, Tier 2, which includes high-risk critical workers age 50 and older in certain jobs: agriculture, grocery stores, food processing, K-12 teachers, corrections and law enforcement staff and firefighters.
No skills, no shots?
To find out if they are eligible for a vaccination phase, the state directs people to its online “Phase Finder” and asks them to answer the questions honestly.
Those who are eligible must also go online to reserve a spot at a vaccination clinic shortly before those are set to happen, or “popup.”
But what about people like her, Hartman asked Saturday, ticking off the challenges she faces in participating in that kind of event.
Especially not using the internet.
“I’m 93, and I don’t use a computer. Neither does John. John’s niece, they don’t use a computer, either. We live in an older community, and we know lots of people who don’t go online. How do people like us get the vaccine?”
Hartman said after dealing with cancer and “everything else,” her name should be on record at Providence St. Mary Medical Center — it makes sense to her that someone could call and help her to register.
And while Schaefer, 89, still drives, Hartman said she uses mobility devices and is unsure if she can endure a long wait.
It’s not so much that she’s afraid of COVID-19, she added.
But she and Schaefer have been together only since 2003. In the years since, they’ve had some nice adventures, Hartman said.
“So we’ve had a good time ... but I’m hoping for as long as possible with John.”
Vicki and Dennis Karuzas live in Western Washington, but Vicki’s mother lives in Walla Walla.
Jean Anderson is 98 and lives independently with a little daily help, Vicki Karuzas said.
Her mom is blind, but “otherwise pretty healthy” after surviving heart failure and a stent procedure. Anderson, content by nature and happy being at her home, is not highly concerned about COVID-19, Karuzas said.
“She thinks it’s the flu; she refuses to worry about it.”
That doesn’t stop Karuzas, 72, from doing the worrying for her mom, including how to get Anderson vaccinated.
“Going to a mass vaccination event, she would probably refuse to do that. She does want the vaccine, but she can’t stand for very long.”
Getting someone local to commit to taking Anderson to a clinic could also be an issue, Karazus said.
“And I’m five hours away.”
On Monday, Gary Stratton of Burbank raised a similar question at the Walla Walla County commissioners meeting.
There are elderly people in Burbank who won’t be able to get to a popup vaccination clinic in Walla Walla, Stratton said, suggesting vaccine be brought to Burbank and distributed.
County health officials told Stratton planning is coming along to address such situations.
‘Not able to compete’
Gene Gossett is worried about the same demographic.
At 74, the Vietnam War veteran is involved with multiple organizations in Walla Walla that support people of all ages, particularly the community’s elders, Gossett said.
He’s learned that despite his military service, he’s not eligible to get vaccinated at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
“I don’t use the VA for medical care, and I was told if I am not on their patient load, I can’t get a shot there.”
The same answer is popping up elsewhere, Gossett said.
“When I call my doctor, they say call public health. When I call Bi-Mart, they say call public health. But no one at public health answers the phone.”
Gossett knows the inevitable answer is to go online to grab a spot at a vaccination event. But like many people his age, he’s computer illiterate and doesn’t use a smartphone, he said.
“Just as an experiment, I called 25 people my age or older and asked them if they were able to get a shot. Most had not even heard about it. And they said they can’t use online,” Gossett said.
“Those people for sure don’t know what to do, and their doctors aren’t working with them.”
The only people who have successfully been vaccinated at a clinic have smartphone skills — or have someone helping who do — and can thus get a response email and then a cue on their phones, he said.
“People my age are not able to compete.”
Like others in his age range, when personal computer use became common, Gossett declined to embrace the technology.
“I thought they were nonsense. They intimidated me, and I just walked away.”
The decision now handicaps him, leaving him “functionally illiterate,” the veteran said.
“And no one is teaching computer science now because it’s part of life.”
Society’s assumption is that everyone uses the internet, and that’s dangerous to a community’s health, he said.
The age group most vulnerable to COVID-19 is the least able to access the vaccine to fight it in Walla Walla County’s current distribution model, Gossett said
“We are locked out of the process. When people don’t have access, that’s a huge problem.”
Inequities need addressing
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky is also concerned about those falling through the cracks of the vaccination system in place for now.
Walla Walla County’s public health officer said Tuesday his department and others are working on ways to address a broader outreach.
“We are problem solving the online component. Ideally we would have a phone number people could call, but we are stretched so thin, we don’t have the manpower to do that.”
While it is incumbent on the health department to get the most people vaccinated as fast as possible, the means to do so is not always equitable, Kaminsky said.
The issue is multi-layered, including a lack of staffing and the need for rapid coordination with community health partners. And everything starts with getting the vaccine to Walla Walla.
“We didn’t get an allocation this week,” he said, noting the state diverted the vaccine to larger mass clinics in the interest of reaching as many Washingtonians as possible.
There have been successes here, though, Kaminsky said, listing getting things in place at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds ahead of schedule and getting about 2,500 doses of vaccine into arms, not including what St. Mary has done so far.
That’s a far higher number than come counties with more resources have attained, he said.
Even with the flaws, right now the mass vaccination events are the best platform for reaching Washington’s goal of 45,000 people vaccinated each week and reaching herd immunity in the community, local officials have said.
Being able to take care of roughly 1,000 people in one day is several levels up than what can happen in a lone provider’s office, Kaminsky said.
The county is trying to keep people updated, but those announcements are coming via online messaging.
On Wednesday, the health department said — in an online posting — that an “equity task force” has been created to partner with local organizations to assist people who don’t have access to the internet or have other barriers to confirm eligibility and schedule appointments. Spanish language help will be available.
It was announced Thursday that a weekly vaccine update will be provided via email, text messaging or voice notification to interested residents.
The county will also have daily updates on its website and include information about upcoming vaccine clinics, getting second dose shots and how much vaccine arrives from the state each week. The department announced that people who received a first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 18 at Walla Walla University Church in College Place will get the required second dose sometime between Feb. 4-8 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion.
The confirmed dates and times will be announced soon, according to the county.
The expectation is that vaccination events will become standardized and regular, local officials have said, eliminating many of the glitches and challenges of the early days of the effort to get county residents immunized against COVID-19.
In the meantime, officials are asking people to refrain from contacting health department staff outside of business hours, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.