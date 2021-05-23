Valley Transit offers free-fare summer
Valley Transit announces another fare-free summer for riders on most agency services.

Riders on the fixed route, deviated fixed route, Dial-a-Ride and connector service can ride for free beginning June 1 through Sept. 7. The job access service still requires payment.

The Valley Transit board voted unanimously to approve a fare-free summer for its fifth consecutive year Thursday, May 20, general manager of Valley Transit, Angie Peters, said.

The initiative is to increase ridership to be eligible for Small Transit Intensive Cities funding, she said.

“We are running on the COVID schedule, which impacts frequency on (routes) three and six for the entire day and on one, two, four, and five until 9:15 in the morning, and we at this time still do remain unable to put evening service out,” she said.

The schedule can be found on Valley Transit’s website.

Chloe LeValley can be reached at chloelevalley@wwub.com or 509-526-8326.

