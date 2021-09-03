Nonprofits can register for the Valley Giving Guide through Oct. 1. The December online giving event is open to all 501c3 nonprofit organizations in Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Umatilla counties.
Launching Nov. 30, the Valley Giving Guide, formerly the Charitable Giving Guide, offers a one-stop shop for donors to select their favorite nonprofits and make one payment through a secure website, grants manager Greer Buchanan said in a release.
A bonus pool will add a match to all donations made through the event. A print edition of the 2021 Valley Giving Guide will be delivered in Thanksgiving weekend newspapers. The event will run the month of December.
“The Valley Giving Guide is a win-win-win,” said Blue Mountain Community Foundation CEO Kol Medina. “Donors have an easy way to donate and have bonus bucks added to their donation; nonprofits get to work together to raise more money for themselves; and the community overall benefits from the work of our dedicated nonprofits.”
The guide is sponsored by Cape Flattery Foundation, Wildhorse Foundation, Coffey Communications, Columbia REA, Patricia Benton and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
Eligible 501c3 nonprofits can register for free at valleygivingguide.org. For more information contact Buchanan at greer@bluemountainfoundation.org or 509-529-4371.