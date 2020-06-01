May’s weather was just about normal, according to the National Weather Service, but it went out with a finale and an encore this weekend.
Alerts of a severe thunderstorm began Thursday and continued through Saturday evening throughout the region. Wind gusts — the highest of the month at 48 mph on Saturday — brought lightning and the sound of hail cannons booming as farmers worried about their young crops.
And heavy rains mid-month, while a much-needed boost for dry croplands, triggered concerns about a repeat of February’s floods. Communities near Pendleton and south to Pilot Rock were hit with high waters, but the Walla Walla Valley avoided more disastrous flooding.
The outlook for June from the Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and near- to above-normal precipitation.
Normal highs for Walla Walla rise from 75 degrees at the start of June to 84 degrees at the end of June. Normal lows rise from 52 degrees to 57 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.28 inches.
In May, the average temperature was 59.2 degrees, which was 0.2 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 70.4 degrees, which was normal. The highest was 91 degrees on Saturday.
Low temperatures averaged 48 degrees, which was 0.3 degrees below normal. The lowest was 37 degrees, on May 4.
Precipitation totaled 3.6 inches during May, which was 1.47 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on 13 days with the heaviest, 1.66 inches, reported on May 20.
This was one of the five wettest days on record for May in parts of Oregon and Washington, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but flooding was limited by the existence of previously dry soils and varying degrees of dryness and drought.
Precipitation this year has reached 10.25 inches, which is 0.39 inches below normal. Since October, the water-year precipitation at Walla Walla has been 12.92 inches, which is 4.74 inches below normal.
Warm weather in early May stressed most dryland crops in Northeast Oregon, according to the USDA. And by May 10, nearly all spring seeding was done and most of the region’s spring-planed crops had emerged.
By month’s end, crops had benefited from a mixture of rain and sunshine throughout the state, though rain hampered some final planting and fieldwork. In Southeast Washington, first cuttings of alfalfa and other hay took place in the southern part of Walla Walla County.
Rain helped get the soil moisture content up in late May in the region. With heavy rains near May 20, some dry peas that were in bloom got blooms knocked off or flattened, according to the Department of Agriculture.