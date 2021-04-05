U.S. Geological Survey will begin taking an inventory of wells on the Washington side of the Walla Walla Basin on April 12 to understand the groundwater system better. USGS is seeking roughly 160 Washington well owners in the basin to participate in a water level assessment and offer them information about their water supplies. The inventory of existing wells will allow USGS to collect data needed to analyze current groundwater conditions in the basin that is 1,700 square-mile watershed straddling an invisible boundary between Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon, according to a release from the Department of Ecology. This data collection is part of a large study, in collaboration between USGS, Washington state Department of Ecology, and the Oregon Water Resources Department, with input from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which maintains treaty rights to fish within the basin. Groundwater levels in the basin have been in decline ever since the 1940s. The
is from irrigated agriculture, and surface water is over-appropriated, according to the study’s work plan. Less groundwater reduces summer streamflow required for endangered fish populations. The study will allow stakeholders to understand better how groundwater and surface water interact in the basin, giving policymakers a dependable scientific foundation for future decision-making. “The data is needed to better understand how groundwater moves between the states of Oregon and Washington,” according to the release. “More information is needed on the Washington side of the bi-state watershed to help efforts to adopt a 30-year water management plan under the Walla Walla 2050 project.” Visits to the wells would last about 30 minutes and COVID-19 safety precautions and guidelines will be followed, according to the release. Participants would have the opportunity to be informed of their water level, which is beneficial for people to get a snapshot of their water level conditions, said Scott Tarbutton, hydrogeologist with Ecology’s Office of Columbia River. “Getting an idea about ... what water levels are looking like in your well is beneficial because then you can sort of plan your water usage to make sure your well is not going to be pumped dry,” he said. Participants could also receive well log information, which could inform them about their well. Well log information includes what rock types were drilled through and at what depths, the level where the drill hit the water, what materials were used for construction of the well, and at what depth the water is flowing into the well, Tarbutton said. The well owners will also be a part of providing foundational information which will assist stakeholders in coming up with a concrete and integrated water management approach, Joye Redfield-Wilder, communications manager for Ecology’s Central Region said. This is just one part of the study’s data collection. They will be collecting data, going through archival data, and building a hydrogeologic conceptual model of the basin, said Tarbutton. Data on groundwater level measurements, seepage run measurements (taking surface water level measurements throughout the system to see where water is infiltrating from the river into the groundwater and what reaches groundwater is discharging up into the river), streamflow monitoring, and other information will be collected over four years. They will also track how long water was stored underground. “If it’s really old groundwater, that means it’s not getting recharged very readily, so we have to be more careful with how we use really old groundwater because it’s not being recharged continually,” he said. From April to September, there is more demand for water, Redfield-Wilder said. Stakeholders in the basin need more information on the groundwater levels and how the groundwater is moving around. Sometimes in the late summer, when the snow has melted and is not feeding the rivers and creeks anymore, it’s being supplied by the groundwater feeding, she said. If people are pumping water from wells, it’s dropping the aquifer and pulling water from the creeks. There is not enough water for irrigators or the endangered fish populations, she said. The Walla Walla Water 2050 plan’s goal is to come up with a plan for the basin that identifies how far the current conditions are for the desired future conditions, Tarbutton said. Once the gap is figured out, stakeholders can think about strategies to implement to get to the desired future conditions, like cool water for fish and enough water for fish and other stakeholders. The groundwater study will be valuable in getting to the point to model strategies to determine if stakeholders implement specific large-scale strategies, will they see a positive outcome, and get to those desired future conditions.
For more information and to register, email Elisabeth Fasser at efasser@usgs.gov or call 970-531-2653, or Sarah Dunn at sdunn@usgs.gov or call 206-790-8045.