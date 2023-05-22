MILTON-FREEWATER — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office reported a woman was rescued Sunday, May 21, from the Walla Walla River near Harris Park.
The sheriff's office reported its dispatch center at approximately 3:30 p.m. received a call reporting the Walla Walla River swept away a woman near Harris Park, about 14 miles southeast of Milton-Freewater. Sheriff's deputies, Milton-Freewater Fire Department and others responded to the emergency.
While deputies were en route, they received an update that the woman had made it to the bank in some bushes but remained in extreme danger with the current moving very fast. Upon arrival, deputy Tristan Walker surveyed the location of the woman and the dangerous conditions of the water. He made contact with locals who were attempting to rescue her.
Walker retrieved a climbing rope from his vehicle, and he, fire department personnel and a private resident worked together to pull the woman safely from the water. Another sheriff's deputy retrieved a backboard and secured the woman to it. Several of the rescuers assisted with carrying her to a cot. She then was loaded into a Life Flight helicopter, which had landed at Harris Park.
The sheriff's office also reported medics on the scene treated another woman, who also had gone into the water attempting to rescue the first.
This was the second dangerous situation in the Walla Walla River near Harris Park in less than a month. Kerry Alan Ronald Ganson, 46, of Milton-Freewater, tried to cross the river while hiking April 29, when the current swept him off his feet and he drowned.
