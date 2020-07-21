Up to 150 acres torched Monday evening near Touchet

Between 100 and 150 acres of wheat stubble and natural cover burned Monday evening on Ash Hollow Road, about 2 miles from Cummins Road, near Touchet.
Walla Walla County Fire District 6 responded at 5:37 p.m., after a vehicle, driven by Riley S. Winnett, 21, crashed in a field and caught fire, officials said.
Winnett might have had some smoke inhalation, according to Fire District 6 Chief Otis Garbe, but he was not transported to the hospital.
The fire quickly spread, and Walla Walla County Fire Districts 3, 4, 7, and 8, as well as Walla Walla and College Place fire departments responded, Garbe said. A volunteer firefighter also brought his tractor and plow disc to help, he said.
No structures were nearby, and there were no injuries to firefighters, Garbe said. Units cleared by 10 p.m.