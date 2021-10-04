United Way of the Blue Mountains is moving its Walla Walla office to the Barrett Building, 13½ E. Main St., Suite 202, after about five years upstairs in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin building at 112 S. First Ave.
"The office location will be different but the quality services will continue to positively impact those in need," Executive Director Christy Lieuallen said in a release.
“We’re excited about the new office and looking forward to the future, as we continue our work in the community. On behalf of United Way’s Board of Directors and Staff, I would like to thank the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin for sharing their space. We appreciate all their support over the years.”
United Way of the Blue Mountains unites resources from donors, workplaces and grant funders with programs as Successful Students, Cradle Through Career; Healthy People and Thriving Communities; and Disaster Recovery.
