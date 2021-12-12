Unique in the world, Touchet's alkali bee populations plummeting in Southeast Washington

A 70-year experimental partnership between seed farmers in Southeast Washington and the native species of bee that keeps food on their tables is starting to show worrying signs of stress.
While final tallies aren’t due until January, early indications that the pollinators are in trouble are worrying alfalfa farmers and researchers at Washington State University who closely monitor the largest population of managed ground-nesting bees on earth.
They may belong to a family called “sweat bees” due to their love of salt, but alkali bees are perhaps better known for the striking, mother-of-pearl bands on their abdomen, where a honey bee makes do with school-bus yellow.
During the short period of time they take flight in the summer, before the females return underground to lay their eggs, alkali bees drive some of the most productive alfalfa seed fields in the world.
And while some question are still unanswered, many believe they can easily identify the primary threat driving the decline of the alkali bees of Touchet, Washington.
An unexpected partnership
Not much can grow successfully in the Touchet Valley, an agricultural area west of Walla Walla.
Though the very name Walla Walla means “land of many waters” in the language of the region’s native inhabitants, farmers are unable to draw water from the Touchet River for much of the year.
Because that river is designated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation as a salmon-bearing waterway, local growers only withdraw irrigation water from the Touchet during the winter to prevent harm to the fish, said Doug Walsh, an extension entomologist with WSU.
Even when the region isn’t facing record-shattering heatwaves as it did this summer, it doesn’t see much summer rain even in a wet year. Coupled with water-use restrictions, the types of crops that are viable here are severely limited.
Alalfa is a relatively drought-tolerant crop, however, and farmers in Touchet began to grow it along with other hay crops for livestock feed. Most alfalfa grown today in the United States is harvested before it goes to seed, when it is still the most suitable for forage.
“But they wouldn’t cut all the alfalfa,” said Mark Wagoner, an alfalfa farmer in the Touchet area. “Some of it would grow by fences or by ditches, and they wouldn’t make hay with it, and this alfalfa would grow and bloom.”
And even with this marginal leftover crop, growers started to notice something unexpected — the plants produced a high yield of seeds. A hundred years ago, long before anyone knew what was doing the hard work of pollination, the first farmer made the crazy decision to let an entire field go to seed, Wagoner said.
It clearly wasn’t honey bees doing the work necessary to pollinate.
While the most common pollinator of the American farmer might be suited to orchards, the stamen of the alfalfa flower are arranged in such a way that they smack bees on the head when they try to forage. Within a day of getting repeatedly bopped in the face, honey bees will learn to chew a hole under the blossom to get at its nectar.
It wasn’t until 1949 that the world would start to appreciate the effect of a small, native species of bee, which grows in solitary burrows under alkaline fields — hence “alkali bee” — before emerging en masse for a brief, six-week window in the summer.
That was when Washington state entomologist Herman Menke realized that the shimmering bee was the key to alfalfa pollination.
Despite having evolved separately from alfalfa, which is native to Southwest Asia, the alkali bee proved to be far better than honey bees at dealing with the legume’s slap to the face.
Management of the alkali bee has also benefited from the compactness of their territory.
Farmers may make use of more honey bees than any other managed population of pollinators, but nothing matches the sheer density of the supposedly solitary alkali bees found in managed beds.
In the Touchet Valley, alkali bees have been recorded well in excess of a million bees per acre, wrote bee researchers Olivia Carril and Joseph Wilson in their 2015 book, “The Bees in Your Backyard: A Guide to North America’s Bees.”
Together, the impact a small, opalescent alkali bee has on the success of local alfalfa seed farmers is massive.
The Walla Walla Valley produces around 25% of the United States’ alfalfa seed, Wagoner said in a September interview, and an acre of alfalfa seed near Touchet will produce 50% higher yields than anywhere else in the country.
In the decades since this potential economic use of the bee was discovered, the farmers of Touchet have gone to great lengths to protect the alkali bees, including intentionally salting their fields to produce more housing.
Adopting methods developed in the ‘70s by WSU entomologist Carl Johansen, farmers cover small plots of land with tons of rock salt to mimic the bees’ natural habitat, essentially curing the top layer of soil to trap moisture from evaporating.
To keep the soil moist underground where the bees actually construct their burrows and need a certain level of moisture to survive, this unique breed of beekeepers pumps water into the ground about 20 inches below the surface.
Farmers are also extremely careful about how and when they apply pesticides, avoiding spraying during the summer days while the bees are active, and adopting whatever pesticides are safest.
Touchet even boasts what may be the only speed limit in the world specifically designed to protect bees, forcing traffic to slow down while traveling through the alkali bees’ flight paths.
As the profitable relationship continued to reinforce itself, and the farmers in the Touchet area grew more and more acres of alfalfa, the bee populations boomed as well.
But this also created a potentially precarious situation, wherein a major disruption to the local alfalfa seed industry could have catastrophic effects on the food source needed to sustain the large population of alkali bees.
And in recent years, a major competitor has begun to throw its weight around in the alfalfa seed market, driving down prices for Touchet farmers and likely contributing to the collapse of a unique and fragile artificial ecosystem.
Some bad news, some good news
In 2017, and then again in 2018, Canadian alfalfa seed growers had a huge, market-disrupting glut of alfalfa seeds. At the same time, dairy prices were also really poor, forcing dairy farmers to buy the cheapest seed available, Wagoner said.
A few years before this surge in Canadian seed, the Touchet area produced 25,000 acres of alfalfa, a record high, said Michael McCubbins, agronomist with Corteva Agriscience.
“Now we’re down in the 14,000, 15,000 range,” he said.
Compounding the problem, decades of close association with alfalfa may have actually made it more difficult for the bees to revert back to their natural food source, Wagoner said.
If a bee were to emerge from its burrow in May, it would encounter an abundance of wild flowers to feed from, but there is little to no natural food in the middle of June when the bees today emerge from their earthen dens.
Some experts theorize that farmers may have actually trained the bees to emerge later, when the alfalfa crop is in bloom, Wagoner said.
Other factors may also be involved, and research is underway to determine what other variables may be contributing to the problem, said Walsh, the WSU extension entomologist. What is perfectly clear is that there is a problem to begin with.
“There were a lot more bees five years ago,” Walsh said. “And the populations have really sort of plummeted.”
While Walsh expects to publish the results of an annual survey of bee populations in January, counting burrows in a 0.25 square mile area and extrapolating from there, it’s clear to the naked eye that the numbers will be much lower, he said.
In 2015, when population size was at a record high, Walsh said it took the better part of two days to complete the survey. This year, Walsh finished within the first morning.
It’s not a problem isolated to Touchet, either.
Though concentrated on the West Coast, alkali bees were once prevalent throughout the United States, but populations have collapsed across the country.
Walsh and other entomologists suspect pesticide usage and other environmental factors are largely to blame for the wider woes of the alkali bee. However, most of those factors aren’t an issue in Touchet, he said.
If there is a silver lining to the dark cloud hanging over the alkali bee, Walsh continued, it’s that they have proven resilient in the past to large die offs.
Around five years ago, for instance, a grower accidentally wiped out one of the Valley’s most populous bee beds with pesticides, Walsh said. The following two years, the field remained largely empty, but the bees rebounded by year three.
“These alkali bee beds have demonstrated great elasticity and the ability to rebound when forage is available for them,” he said.
