Exciting things are happening at the Union-Bulletin building on South First Avenue beginning this week.
The 1969 Urbanite press that’s rolled out thousands of newspapers for over 50 years bringing local news to Walla Walla Valley readers six days a week is being retired, and a newer press is being installed.
As part of an agreement with EO Media Group, the East Oregonian’s press, installed in Pendleton in 2013, is moving to the Union-Bulletin’s press room.
There it will be put to work printing the Union-Bulletin as well as the East Oregonian, affiliated EO Media publications and other commercial customers.
This investment by U-B owner The Seattle Times Co. underscores the importance of a continued printed newspaper in the Valley and means local readers will enjoy the benefits that go along with a newer press.
The old press at the U-B is being removed starting this week, and the Pendleton press will be installed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the Union-Bulletin is being printed on another Seattle-Times owned press at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Readers should notice few changes to their regular paper. The Yakima Herald uses a slightly smaller paper size, and deadlines have moved about two hours earlier in the day to accommodate the time it takes to truck the printed papers to Walla Walla each day to get them to subscribers on time.
Also, deadlines for classifieds, legals and obituaries have all been temporarily advanced while crews make this transition. The U-B will return to its normal deadlines once the new press is installed and the papers are being printed again in Walla Walla, which is anticipated to be before the new year.