The Union-Bulletin welcomes two new leaders in the newsroom. Annette Potter has joined the team as news editor, and Mary Aparicio is the newspaper’s new editorial page editor.
Potter joined the U-B in February. As news editor, she manages the reporting and photography staff and is in charge of local news content.
“We are thrilled to have Annette join our team,” said Dian Ver Valen, senior editor. “She has an extensive background in community journalism and a wealth of experience in all aspects of the media business. She will be an asset to the Walla Walla Valley.”
Potter was born in Walla Walla, raised in Tri-Cities and is a Washington State University alumna.
Before joining the U-B, she ran The Cordova Times, in Cordova, Alaska, for five years. Alaska Press Club named The Cordova Times as Alaska’s Best Weekly newspaper in 2019 and 2020. The press club also recognized her team for best comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic among all Alaska news media at the industry awards this spring for work published in 2020.
“I think community journalism is more important now than ever,” she said. “In this age of information overload, community journalists are responsible for cutting through the noise and getting it right. I want to tell the stories about the Walla Walla Valley that no one else is telling.”
Potter has a background in copy editing, news design, production and website content management through her work at several publications in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, including the Idaho Statesman, Anchorage Daily News and The News Tribune in Tacoma.
She was also art director for First Alaskans magazine for several years, experience she brings now to her work as managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine.
Mary Aparicio has been a copy editor and designer at the U-B since 2019. This month, she takes over as editorial page editor.
Aparicio first arrived in the Walla Walla Valley in 2010 to attend Walla Walla University, where she majored in both English and graphic design. In her last year, she also served as head layout editor for The Collegian.
After her graduation in 2016, Aparicio served as the communication and development specialist at SonBridge Community Center until 2019, when she was hired at the Union-Bulletin.
Later that year, she was also asked to join the U-B editorial board, acting as a substitute when then-editorial page editor Rick Eskil was out of the office up until and beyond his retirement.
“Working with Rick Eskil and the hardworking U-B staff has taught me a lot, and I’m eager to put all I’ve learned to good use,” Aparicio said.
“It’s a humbling prospect to serve our community in this position, but I’m looking forward to becoming more connected to the residents of the Walla Walla Valley and supporting a platform where all members of our community can address topics of importance to the Valley.”
One of her first steps will be to develop a larger editorial board for the U-B including community members.
“Mary is a respected, community-minded opinion writer,” Ver Valen said. “She has gone above and beyond in covering the editorial page since Rick’s retirement, and I know she will serve this community well. She is excited to broaden our editorial board and welcomes the public’s voice in our paper.”
Send news tips, ideas, questions or suggestions for the U-B’s news coverage to Potter at news@wwub.com.
Letters to the editor and comments for Aparicio on the opinion page can be sent to letters@wwub.com.