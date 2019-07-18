Work continues on the Mill Creek Road bridge east of Walla Walla.

That bridge and the Blue Creek Bridge are being replaced with new spans as part of a $9.7 million project which started late last year and resumed this spring after a winter shutdown. The Mill Creek Road bridge will be relocated and replaced with a new 168-foot-long span, and the Blue Creek Bridge project will replace the existing 80-foot bridge with a 131-foot span.

The roads around both bridges will also be realigned and widened. Temporary detour bridges are in place at both sites, and drivers may encounter delays throughout the day until the projects are completed later this year.