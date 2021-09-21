While some Waitsburg city leaders are still hopeful a solution can be reached, plans to repair and maintain an earthen levee that holds back the flood waters of the Touchet River are looking increasingly uncertain.
Community members gathered for a second time Monday, Sept. 20, for a shareholders meeting, during which city officials attempted to convince property owners along the river’s northern bank to provide the city access rights to their property.
The city is asking for the access easements so that it can move equipment along the levee and repair where it collapsed during the February 2020 flood that destroyed homes and caused significant damage to others. Because much of the land around the levee is privately owned, the city needs that access in order to conduct needed repairs.
City officials have also repeatedly stated that Waitsburg does not have the budget to compensate property owners for that easement, and the municipality is asking property owners to donate those access rights.
Around 75% of property owners have already signed off on providing that access, but the remaining 25% have provided a number of reasons for hesitating—some feel they should be compensated, some don’t want to give up rights to their land, while others want the easement to be temporary.
However, the city isn’t just interested in repairing the levee; if the levee is repaired and maintained, it could be certified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which would help cover the costs of repairs in the event of future flood damage to the levee.
The city needs 100% of property owners to sign off on the project for it to go forward, City Administrator Randy Hinchcliffe wrote in an email, and Monday’s meeting was intended to convince the remaining holdouts. It’s not clear that it was successful.
“I plan to reach out to the known holdouts to see if their minds have changed, but being that several weren’t at the meeting, I am not overly optimistic it will be any different,” Hinchcliffe wrote in an email.
Individual property owners may not be the most difficult to get on board, either, Hinchcliffe said. The Washington State Department of Transportation owns some of the land neighboring the levee, and the process to get the state agency to donate an access easement without compensation may potentially delay the project so severely that it dies on the vine, he added.
While an alternative setback levee had previously been pitched, city officials informed community members Monday that that alternative has been scrapped due to a nearly complete lack of interest from shareholders.
Still, Council member Jillian Henze is hopeful that the community will rally together, if not on the levee rehab as proposed by the city, than around some alternative that will protect neighbors from the devastation a flood can bring.
“I’m positive, but I am also somebody who believes in miracles,” Henze said. “I believe that people care about people. And, if this is not the path forward, then I know that our neighbors will come together and will figure out something else.”
The Waitsburg City Council will make a decision on how to proceed at its next regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 20.
