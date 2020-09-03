With time running out to tally the population of the United States, community leaders in the Walla Walla Valley are dismayed at the response to the 2020 census and how it's being handled by the federal government.
The response deadline of Sept. 30 leaves only four weeks for census takers to trek into fringe residential areas while also assessing mobile populations such as those imprisoned, homeless or in a nursing home.
Census advocates and local leaders are not convinced a thorough job can be done in such a small window.
Now, an internal government document leaked by House Democrats on Wednesday reveals those concerns may be hitting home.
In Tuesday's Dayton-area Economic Development Steering Committee meeting, Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson was running out of adjectives to describe how poorly run she felt the census has been so far.
"It's pathetic," Dickinson said. "... It's been an absolutely dysfunctional process. The whole federal process, that's the only word I can use — dysfunctional."
Walla Walla Community Council Executive Director Mary Campbell, in the same meeting, said she was disheartened to hear of a lack of census responses in rural areas.
"It breaks your heart because I don't know what the answer is," Campbell said. "Our whole region is impacted by this."
Stories from others in the virtual Zoom meeting included census takers repeatedly knocking on doors of abandoned homes and return visits to the same home where surveys had already been answered.
In general, rural communities have been slower to respond to the census in years past as well, said Census Bureau spokesperson Toby Nelson.
"... It would be correct to say that we often see self-response rates in urban areas that are higher than those in rural areas," Nelson said. "This is not a hard and fast rule, however."
The process is important because it aims to count the population.
Federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities are based on the totals, as well as breakdowns by sex, age, race and other factors, the Census Bureau explains on its website.
The data is also used by businesses when determining where to develop, local governments around public safety initiatives and emergency preparedness, and residents around quality-of-life advocacy, as a few examples from the Census Bureau.
Nelson pointed to North River, North Dakota, a town with fewer than 100 people boasting the best self-response rate in the nation.
Self-response, in census terms, refers to people filling out the census on their own accord without having to respond to an in-person follow-up from a census worker.
As of Tuesday, according to data from the census website, Walla Walla County had a self-response rate of just under 70%, Columbia County was at 58% and Umatilla County stood at just over 54%.
Across Washington and Oregon, the numbers clearly show that the more rural a county is, the fewer residents respond. All of Oregon and Washington’s rural counties rank in the bottom half of all counties in each state respectively.
This means that the part-time workers hired to take the census must track these people down, find them when they're home and hope the people want to respond in full to their questions — all while keeping a minimum distance of 6 feet at all times.
Cindy Widmer, project coordinator for the Blue Mountain Complete Count Committee, said the self-response rates for Columbia and Walla Walla counties would be good if they were the numbers from May or June.
"... Now that the Census Bureau only has a few weeks to visit and revisit non-responding homes, it is unimpressive," Widmer said. "There is so much at stake ... and the people who might be best served are often the last and hardest to count."
In March, Widmer was happy to report a positive response to the census and it looked promising for Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties.
But things have "slowed to a crawl."
One big concern Widmer has is the Census Bureau will not mail surveys to people with Post Office box addresses.
The Census Bureau opted to send reminder postcards to P.O. box addresses, but those have netted few responses, Widmer said. She said some people received their first notice with a knock on the door from a census worker.
At any rate, Widmer said it's typically those with P.O. boxes that respond last. Those people may be more likely to have poor internet connections as well.
According to the census website, urban areas have high self-response rates via the internet. Places like Wheeler County, Oregon, show that 29% of households have responded on their own with just under 19% doing so via internet. Compare that to Multnomah, County, home to Oregon's largest city — Portland, where 72% of households have responded and 64% of them doing so on the internet.
The digital divide, referring to rural vs. urban communities, is easily showing itself in the census as small farming communities with poor internet service are lagging behind.
"We've exhausted about every resource we have to get the word out," Dickinson said. "... It's those hard-to-reach households that aren't getting reached."
Nelson said the federal government has spent $381 million on outreach campaigns for this census compared to $167 million in 2010.
As the workers make their way into the community, it's unclear for advocates like Widmer just how many people are actually coming and how much help they need.
Widmer received a text from a friend who said there were six workers and their manager who were coming to Walla Walla and they needed a room to train in that had air conditioning and internet access. They had no per diem to pay for the room. Widmer was able to find a room to accommodate them.
So far, those seven workers are the only ones she's heard of coming to Walla Walla other than some other anecdotal stories around the region.
Those seven workers arrived in Walla Walla last Friday, more than two weeks after the Census Bureau said the workers were being sent out on Aug. 11.
Nelson said there wasn't an easy way to tabulate how many census takers were going to each county, but he said approximately 900 census takers are being dispersed to 20 counties in Eastern Washington.
Managers at the area census office in Spokane, which oversees Eastern Washington, have not responded to a request for comment.
There does not appear to be any one reason one rural community responds well to the surveys versus another rural community. Instead, there are numerous reasons.
All of it could be coming to a crucial head as an internal document from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed that steps are being cut in order for the Census Bureau to be done by the end of the year, according to the Associated Press. Efforts by House Democrats to move the deadline back to the end of next April were stalled by Senate Republicans this year, the AP reported.
The census numbers must be turned in to President Trump by Dec. 31. Those numbers determine funding amounts for federal programs and representative numbers in Congress, not to mention historical data for statisticians and researchers.
If those numbers are severely under-counted, it could lead to bad estimates for budgets at best, and at worst it could lead to a lack of proper representation of the American people in Congress.
Nelson said he is confident in the bureau's ability to get the job done in time for apportionment Dec. 31.
Nelson said a post-count semi-independent survey revealed that the 2010 census was off by about 36,000 people for the entire U.S. population, which is "statistically zero."
"We are very confident in our ability to return similarly accurate results in 2020," Nelson said.