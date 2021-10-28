The public comment period for the proposed annexation of 106 acres on Cottonwood Road into the city of Walla Walla for the purpose of developing around 250 homes ends Friday, Oct. 29.
It is just the latest step in a second attempt at annexing the property in order to develop residences there, a proposition which has drawn heated debate since at least 2016.
Developers Hayden Homes had planned to develop more than 370 homes in a subdivision on the land on Cottonwood and Kendall roads but withdrew its annexation application after a protracted debate with nearby community members. Many residents in nearby developments, including Table Rock, argued that the development would not be properly serviced by city infrastructure, would add to traffic, create additional risk in a flood prone area and impact the area’s aquifers.
That property was then sold to Cottonwood Investors LLC, a company owned by the Murr family, which manages some of the area’s largest vineyards, including nearby Les Collines Vineyard. Now, the annexation and development process has begun anew, as has some political opposition.
“My father and mother own a winery and vineyard just about a mile down the road,” said CEO Gabriel Murr in an interview. “We always knew this plot of land was going to be developed one day, and we’d prefer to be the ones to control it, since we’re already so invested in the nearby region.”
Cottonwood Investors proposed building around 250 middle-income homes, reserving around 26 acres for green space and about 1.6 miles of bike path, addressing some concerns residents previously raised about the density of the Hayden Homes project, Murr said.
The project would bring significant economic benefits to the city of Walla Walla, according to a economic impact study commissioned by Cottonwood Investors and released Thursday, Oct. 28. Benefits for the completed development would include $454.6 million in local income and $103.6 million in taxes and other revenues for local governments over a 10-year period, according to the study.
But many concerns raised during the proposed Hayden Homes development still linger among nearby residents. The Table Rock Homeowners Association board voted unanimously to oppose the development, according to a letter from HOA President Jonathan Bruhn.
In April, the Walla Walla City Council conditionally approved annexation of the property into city limits, under the condition that the process would only be finalized if the city approved a development agreement that officials felt sufficiently mitigated the impacts of the new subdivision.
Traffic in the area can already prove onerous and, at times, dangerous, said nearby resident Colleen Myrick. She notes one turn in particular that leads from the rest of Walla Walla to Table Rock.
“I have lost a couple people to car accidents there,” Myrick said. “Children are using that area right now to go to school. There’s concern every time we walk out there.”
The developer is required to mitigate increased traffic that is directly caused by their development, according to city officials, with a traffic analysis done initially by an engineer hired by the developer and then confirmed by an independent city engineer.
The traffic impact analysis submitted by Cottonwood Investors found no material problems that couldn’t be easily mitigated, CEO Gabriel Murr said in an interview.
Opponents point to flooding that occurs in the Table Rock area, including a major incident in 2005 as the development was being built up, stating that paving and building on additional land nearby would decrease the capacity for the landscape to absorb water and only worsen the problem. City officials argue that the flood risks in Table Rock are exacerbated by poor design choices that would not occur under city ordinances, and state that the design for the Cottonwood development would maintain or diminish flood risks in the area, not worsen them.
But some nearby residents are skeptical of the city’s promises to prevent increased flood risk.
“The city has never done their job for flood mitigation work,” Bruhn said. “The city may talk about control, but they don’t even maintain what they have now for stormwater control. They’re starting to now, but they weren’t doing it before.”
If the development agreement is approved despite opposition, Bruhn stated that the westernmost of the development’s four planned buildout phases, which provides the most planned flood mitigation, should be developed first. If a hot real estate market cools before the developer reaches the western phase, they may no longer find it economically favorable, he argued.
“(Cottonwood Investors) don’t want to do (the west side) first because it’s the most expensive phase,” Bruhn said. “If they build the east side first, we could get the ‘benefit’ of additional traffic and not the flood control if the market softens.”
City officials will review public comments delivered by Friday, and the matter will come before the City Council in the coming months for further consideration.
